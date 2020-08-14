“Unnecessary Farce” to open ALT’s 87th season

× Expand Alton Little Theater Showplace

Alton Little Theater is making plans to proceed with the opening of the 87th season (subject to state approval), and will produce the outrageous comedy “Unnecessary Farce” for eight performances Sept. 11-20th (adding a Wednesday evening performance for every 87th season Show).

The theater continues to upgrade the safety protocols set forth for performers and audiences members and is training more staff on producing a play with masking, social distancing, ticketless entry, no exchange of currency, continuous cleaning and more! Forty percent of season ticket holders have renewed their tickets for the "Legendary 87th Season" and season tickets remain on sale through Sept. 20 for just $78 for six nainstage shows.

Executive Director Lee Cox says many patrons have made donations and expressed that they "want to keep the theater open" and in turn, "we want to give them a fabulous season of entertainment."

“Unnecessary Farce” is written by Paul Slade Smith and directed by Brant McCance, who also serves as the technical director for ALT but also made his directorial debut last season and won TMA nominations for Best Direction and Best Drama. A talented group of seven performers wanted to join McCance for a comedy this go-round and includes Megan Kay, Kurtis Leible, Kelly Hougland, Tiffani Bowen, Pat Kulish, Bill Burton and Shea Maples. Maples will soon be joining the season regulars as a director and relishes taking on a challenging role of a very Scottish "Highland hitman.”

McCance says when he read the show he was drawn to the audience experience of "two hours of nonstop laughter" as the plot weaves the audience through mix-ups and mayhem.

Indeed, the prolific playwright is very attached to “Unnecessary Farce” and writes four pages of meticulous notes for directors about the challenge of doing "double scenes" (in two adjacent motel rooms) and the mandatory timing and precision of doors slamming, exits and entrances and fast-paced lines that "never get missed.”

"It is an actor's dream of a show and an audience delight," said Artistic Director Kevin Frakes, who also built the sturdy set with eight framed doors with help from ALT President Lief Anderson.

Rent One was so helpful in furnishing identical motel rooms, but the biggest expense was the purchase of eight brand new framed doors — fortunately the theater will also produce another farce in May 2021 — and "doors" are always a big part of the laughs in a farce, Frakes said.

The theater believes audiences will love the "escapism" of “Unnecessary Farce” and will find the Showplace a welcoming and safe environment for small audiences attending a play, with safety measures in place! The production team at ALT used time off in March and April to reorganize the theater's physical facilities and to come up with a plan to launch six mainstage productions and nine Extra, EXTRA Entertainment shows and concerts after concluding a successful 10-performance run of “Brigadoon” in July.

"We learned even more this summer about ingenuity in keeping our actors, our staff and audiences protected and we will continue to rebuild our usual sell-out crowds — but probably not for a year or two," Cox said.

She has spent many hours reflecting on the early years of the theater and Dorothy Colonius' challenges in presenting just three plays a year in rented space. Dorothy lost $300 and covered the cost of the first show herself — and yet she kept going because she believed in something valuable for her community and she worked tirelessly and enrolled the best people to give of their time and talent. During these tough and scary times, Cox and Frakes, who jointly manage the theater "business," are so thankful that they had years working with tremendous talents like Colonius and Cliff Davenport, and they vow to keep Dorothy's dream alive and anchor the performing arts for the region.

Tickets and information can be found through the box office at (618) 462-3205 or through the website.

