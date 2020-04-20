106.5 The Arch debuts “The Courtney Show”

× Expand (From left) Courtney Landrum, Brandon “Brando” Luttman and Chris Convy

106.5 The ARCH (WARH-FM) welcomes veteran radio personality Courtney Landrum back to St. Louis airwaves for the debut of her new morning show "The Courtney Show" airing 6-10 a.m. weekdays.

Landrum, a 30-year radio professional, most recently anchored mornings at KYKY St. Louis until December 2019. Landrum will be joined by Brandon "Brando" Luttman, a former morning show producer and host on 106.5 The ARCH (2018), and St. Louis native Chris Convy, a TV producer returning home from Hollywood, Calif.

"I'm so excited about working at such a great station like The Arch, and to be at Hubbard is a dream come true. Top to bottom, they know how to do great radio, and that's what any talent dreams of. Yes, I just referred to myself as talent," Landrum said.

"I'm so grateful to John (Kijowski, VP, market manager of Hubbard Radio St. Louis), Marty (Linck, WARH/KSHE brand content director), and Tommy (Mattern, operations manager Hubbard Radio St. Louis and WXOS/KPNT brand content director) for believing in me and trusting me with such a great station like The Arch. I'm ready to set my alarm for the wee hours of the morning again and hopefully be an escape for the tough times we're currently going through. I think we all need a little more laughter right now," she said.

"Courtney is a staple in St. Louis radio. She also has great chemistry with Brando and Chris, so it will be fun to hear them add to the overall Arch experience," stated Marty Linck, brand content director of 106.5 The Arch and KSHE 95- St. Louis.

