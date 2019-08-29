A lesson about love

× Expand photo courtesy of Lee Cox The cast of ALT’s Happily Ever After is (from left) Logan Elliott, Cheri Hawkins, Jake Temberge, Janet Maneikis, Zac Coffman, Kevin Frakes, Kelsie Chavez, Gail Drillinger, Tiffani Bowen and Andrew Richards.

A bride convinced she’s meant to be with a man in a coma she’s never met, her insistent mother determined to keep the loyal fiancé in the picture, the wedding caterer making sultry moves on the minister, a dog funeral and a presidential motorcade.

These are some of the ingredients that make up the comedic plot for Alton Little Theater’s 86th season opener, “Happily Ever After: A Wedding Comedy,” scheduled to run Friday, Sept. 6, through Sunday, Sept. 8, and Thursday, Sept. 12, through Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Showplace. All performances are at 7:30 p.m. with matinées at 2 p.m. Sunday.

“I think one thing that is kind of cool about this show is we’ve all been to a lot of weddings, and we’ve seen a lot of things in weddings,” says ALT Artistic Director Kevin Frakes, who directs the show. “There are sometimes wedding nightmares. Well, this is the most nightmarish that would ever happen to a wedding. This is crazy kind of stuff. This is the kind of stuff you would see on TV.”

The story centers on bride Francie Renfro (Tiffani Bowen), who locks herself in the church nursery convinced she’s destined for a fairytale ending with a man in a coma she’s never met, Gert Fleers (Zac Coffman). Meanwhile, her mom (Janet Maneikis) decides to meddle and goes to any length necessary to keep groom Kyle (Andrew Richards) in the picture. Add to that the wedding’s caterer (Gail Drillinger) making sensual advances on the minister Bruce Puff (Frakes), a dog funeral cross-scheduled at the church and a presidential motorcade visit, and you have all the makings for a wedding disaster. Rounding out the ensemble cast are the best man (Logan Elliott), maid of honor (Kelsie Chavez), caterer’s assistant (Cheri Hawkins) and Jake Temberge as Chester Renfro, father of the bride.

Frakes, Elliott and Hawkins sat with me for a quick take on their thoughts for the show.

Why did you decide to do this show?

Frakes: Lee (Cox, ALT’s executive director) had found this show and she gave it to me to read … I chose to do this one because I like comedy, and it’s right on the verge of being a farce. It’s not quite there. There’s times it is.

Hawkins: A few reasons. One, I wanted to get back on the acting horse after having a baby. And two, honestly after stage-managing for Kevin so many times, I was like, ‘I need to act for him.’ I wanted to get back as soon as I could. It is my passion. I read the little synopsis of the show and it seems almost every time I get to do a show, I get to do an accent so there’s an accent I get to try out.

What would you say is unique about this show?

Hawkins: I didn’t know going into auditions what parts I would be cast for, and had not really realized that this character, Gwenjane, is actually somebody who is very confident in her own power. Which is a very different role for me, and it is very different from me, too.

Frakes: The unique part is the relationship between the characters, the craziness and the stuff that would not normally happen happens in this show, and how the characters react to it and how they solve the problems. They actually do at the end solve their problems.

What are some of the lessons the characters learn in this show that we can relate to in everyday life?

Frakes: Don’t take love for granted, number one. Because that’s kind of what she (Francie) did. She took the love of her fiancé for granted and went off and fell in love with a man she didn’t even know, never talked to, didn’t know anything about, when true love is standing there next to her.

Elliott: Don’t judge a book by its cover mainly because if you look at (the story), she (Francie) judged her fiancé’s book by his cover and ended up leaving him for another man.

As an actor myself in the show, taking part in a comedy that will hopefully bring joy and laughter to an audience but at the same time aim to teach a valuable lesson at the end of it all is one of the most rewarding experiences.

One of this show’s goals is to make people laugh at real people dealing with absurd situations in a very real way. And I think many might be able to identify a little with some of these characters’ feelings.

Frakes: People have fantasies. People have that kind of stuff going on where they think that the grass is always greener on the other side, and they find out once they get over there that the grass is not nearly as green as they thought it would be.

Season tickets are on sale for the 86th season through Sept. 15. Theater lovers can see “Happily Ever After” and every other Mainstage show, a total of six shows, for $86.

