A play for the ages: Alton Little Theater to stage production of ‘Inherit the Wind’

× Expand photo courtesy of Lee Cox The townspeople of “heavenly Hillsboro” in ALT’s Inherit the Wind

Lee Cox was 16 when she heard the powerful words that would inspire her to always stay the course in her beliefs.

Those words came from a play by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee thought to be the autobiographical take on the 1925 Scopes Monkey Trial, where legal giants William Jennings Bryan and Clarence Darrow fought over whether human evolution could be taught in state-funded schools.

Cox, who is directing this show, “Inherit the Wind,” for Alton Little Theater in its 86th season, went to judge a performance of the show two years ago at the Clayton Community Theater for the Theater Mask Awards.

She says she “realized that ‘Inherit the Wind’ is still a play that stands the test of time and is just as powerful in its messages of tolerance and civil discourse.”

The show will run Friday, Jan. 31, through Sunday, Feb. 2, and Wednesday, Feb. 5, through Sunday, Feb. 9. All shows, except for Wednesday, Feb. 5, run at 7:30 p.m., while Sunday matinées run at 2 p.m.

An eighth performance was added on Wednesday, Feb. 5, and will start at 7 p.m. This performance was underwritten by John Simmons and sponsored by the firm of Simmons Hanly Conroy so 170 high school students from the Riverbend can attend the performance for free. Cox says area schools still teach the text as part of the sophomore curriculum, and educators and students are being sent notice of how to obtain tickets.

Simmons and Cox will present an introduction about their own perspectives on the law and the value of education in developing self-determined perspective.

Cox says the Scopes Monkey Trial may well be the genesis of “Inherit the Wind.” But the play was in part a comment on the McCarthyism raging in the 1950s and a tribute to two “giants” of the time: Bryan and Darrow, she says.

The play, she says, “was and is a personal testament to the belief in the compatibility of faith and reason and yet it has ignited a degree of controversy and fear in those who have not seen the play but believe it is an attack on fundamental religion.”

She credits her parents and her uncle Cliff Davenport for giving her a love of reading and going to a play with some “meat” and discussing that for hours afterwards (over a strawberry sundae or two, of course).

Cox says ALT staged an early production of “Inherit the Wind” in the Dorothy Colonius foyer 50 years ago, and she never forgot the power of the story and the portrayals of her two uncles, Davenport as Henry Drummond and Homer Henderson as Matthew Harrison Brady.

Twenty-nine players will bring the town of “Heavenly Hillsboro,” the setting outlined in the play’s script, to life. Eleven of these actors are new to the ALT stage. Shea Maples and Howard Bell portray the legal gladiators who embody what Bryan and Darrow stood for during the trial, Brady and Drummond, respectively.

Cox made the decision in casting these two actors against type as a way of encouraging growth and breaking the limits of stereotype.

Rounding out the cast is Brant McCance as the pious reverend who condemns his daughter for standing with the accused teacher; Kelly Hougland as E.K. Hornbeck, a cynical newspaper reporter; Michael Arthur as the teacher on trial for teaching human evolution, Hal Morgan as the judge, Vernon Hamel as the bailiff, Lief Anderson as the Mayor, Emily Schneider as Mrs. Brady, and Patrick Anderson as the state’s attorney.

Fourteen other men and three women take on multiple roles throughout the production, and the youths of the town in pivotal roles are Ian Wonder (making his ALT debut as Howard), Nadja Kapetanovich (Melinda), Devin Sadler and Roger Zawodniak.

Cox says she and her cast “hope audiences will come to the Showplace and bear witness to this inspiring story and take away their own thoughts on the value of books and community and belief in something bigger than our own small trials and tribulations.”

For information, call (618) 462-3205.

