A sweetheart trifecta in February

Alton Little Theater

Alton Little Theater has no mainstage production scheduled for February but instead offers tickets for three different but equally entertaining events during each weekend of the shortest but sweetest month of the year.

Feb. 1-3 will see the inaugural launch of “The Director’s Showcase” and the production of a new play by Michael Madden. The comedy is witty, fun and resonates with the human need to experience partnership and love. Madden will be on hand for a question-and-answer session with the audience, and theater lovers of all ages will receive a free libation at an expanded coffee and wine bar. Local baristas will lend a hand creating new sensations to warm hearts while the on-stage antics are sure to tickle patrons’ funny bones.

ALT actors and magician and illusionist Marty Hahne of Branson will finally produce “A Magical Night with Harry Potter & Friends” on Saturday, Feb. 9 (rescheduled because of winter weather). The silver lining of the postponement is that the event at Lewis and Clark Community College now has 50 more seats available for the 4-course dinner, mystery script, magic show and Potter genius trivia contest — lots of prizes, chocolate frogs, butter beer and more.

Last but never least is the special dinner theater event at My Just Desserts restaurant on Friday, Feb. 15. “The Loving Lincoln Legacy” dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. A scrumptious meal with recipes from Mary Todd Lincoln’s cookbook is served while guests are entertained and beguiled by stories from actors and historians who celebrate Alton’s rich heritage and role in President Abraham Lincoln’s life and times.

Tickets are available by calling (618) 462-3205 or visiting the website.

