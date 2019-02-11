All that glitters

Alton Little Theater

Popular American playwright Mark Dunn reached out to Alton Little Theater with a new unpublished script before he knew the theater group had already chosen his most popular script, “Happily Ever After,” a wedding comedy, to be produced in September.

It is a fairly common practice for authors these days to target their marketing to groups well-established with the American Association of Community Theaters, and Dunn apparently had checked out the ALT website and history of productions and figured that his style and subject matter might be a winning combination.Dunn and Director Gail Drillinger decided to produce “The Glitter Girls” March 1-10 at the showplace as a pre-publication debut — and the Board of Directors at ALT is thrilled to welcome two Dunn productions to the showplace just six months apart.

Dunn writes almost exclusively for community theaters and relies heavily on his own Southern background and appreciation for the storytelling abilities of female actresses.

“I admire women who let loose, tell you what it is, and tell you what they want with a tissue-thin overlay of polite civility,” he said.

Actresses Tiffani Bowen, Missy Chapman, Laura Greco, Kim Hillman, Diana Kay, Pat Kulish and Kathleen Reimer take on delectable roles — a long-established group of friends who are joined by the male characters of Kelly Hougland, Shea Maples and Nick Trapp. The play is likened to “Steel Magnolias” meets “Survivor,” and Drillinger promises no lack of shenanigans and plot twists aplenty in the tradition of classic Kaufman & Hart style.

Although hailing from the University of Texas, Dunn spent most of his on-time job at the New York City Library studying genres of plays and decidedly favored the accessibility and sensibilities of plays he saw taking center stage at leading community theaters. Alton Little Theater proudly stands in a group of about 30 theaters that have celebrated their 85th anniversaries or more with full intention to see 100 years of continuous production with support from their respective communities.

Drillinger and her fellow directors Kevin Frakes, Lee Cox and Brant McCance recognize “ladies” come out to audition and often represent three-fourths of the “acting pool” — so while the theater is purposely looking at scripts like “Inherit The Wind” with a “huge” male cast, they recognize the necessity of utilizing the talent that comes through the door. “Glitter Girls” just happens to have some delightful “characters” living in Hickman Hill in suburban Atlanta sprawl, described as “Mayberry on the outside and Peyton Place on the inside.” The production is set on the back porch and yard of Trudy Tromaine’s home.

It has been 17 years since ALT created a “yard” play and Kevin Frakes, Lief Anderson and Lee Cox have gone “all out” to create the massive and colorful back yard with lots of Southern charm. Ethan Handel will be stage managing the many libations, canapés and props the cast indulges in and the cast is having a blast creating their own wardrobes.

“The Glitter Girls” will usher in some fun with the March winds and also give theater lovers the first crack at early-bird prices for season tickets for the 86th season.

“Nothing beats two hours of laughs, and this show should be a real hit with our audiences,” Drillinger said.

For more information, call the box office at (618) 462-3205 or visit the website.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter