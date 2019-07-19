ALT wizardry: Alton Little Theater takes on challenge of staging classic musical

× Expand photo courtesy of Lee Cox Glinda the Good Witch tells Dorothy to “Follow the Yellow Brick Road,” while the Munchkins look on.

Alton Little Theater is planning on giving the audience lots of “wow” moments in its summer musical production.

Guests will take the Yellow Brick Road with Dorothy Gale and her dog, Toto, while meeting friends and foes along the way. Of course, Scarecrow, Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, Glinda the Good Witch, the evil Wicked Witch of the West, the kindly guard at the gate of the Emerald City, and the titular character himself, the humbug Wizard, will make their appearances. It’s all, of course, just a dream Dorothy has after being knocked out by a twister — but an adventurous one at that.

The Showplace will run “The Wizard of Oz,” the classic (movie) version, for 10 performances Thursday, July 25, through Sunday, Aug. 4. Matinée performances are at 2 p.m. July 27-28 and Aug. 4 and evening performances will be at 7:30 p.m. July 25-27, July 31, and Aug. 1-3.

“It’s a difficult show to put on, but I am really excited about this because we are doing a lot of new technology in this show that we’ve never done before, and we’re working really hard to make it look really good for our audience as far as projection,” says Kevin Frakes, ALT’s artistic director, who’s co-directing the show with Executive Director Lee Cox. “A lot of special effects (include) when the witch shows up and when the witch shoots fire across the stage. A lot of this kind of stuff we’ve never done before. That’s kind of a neat gesture for the audience to sit and watch.”

ALT’s technical coordinator Brant McCance, who also plays the Tin Man, says the technological aspects of getting this show ready — such as projections of the scenery — for the stage has been quite a challenge.

“It’s been a journey. Any challenge is worth taking on,” McCance says, adding it’s challenging and rewarding at the same time to see something work and how it’s going to work.

“I think the folks that come and see this show … there’s going to be a lot of moments when they are going to look up there and go, ‘Wow.’”

Those “wow” moments are brought to life with the help of many of the ensemble cast who play an assortment of characters, ranging from flying monkeys, Ozians, Poppies, Snow, Trees and let’s not forget the Munchkins.

Jessie Bates and her five children help take on a variety of these roles.

“My daughter, Tayla, wanted to audition and so we were here (at ALT) auditioning and I told them I have experience, and I also have four other children at home if you need more Munchkins or something,” Bates says. “So my daughter auditioned and then they were like, ‘Can we have mom come up here and audition?’ I was not at all prepared. So I went up and auditioned.”

The rest is history for Bates as she now plays a Tree in the Haunted Forest and an Ozian who grooms the Lion. Her children, Anthony, Tayla, Bethany, Alex and Levi join her in the ensemble.

Emma Sugent, who plays a Crow, Winkie, an Ozian, and Ghost, got involved with the show because she just enjoys theater.

“I just really like theater, and I’ve done a few shows here before, and every single time it’s been a blast,” she says.

Another ensemble player, Marvin Short, says he auditioned for the show because of its popularity.

“I think the reason I wanted to do the show is because it is a well-known show, and it would be the next step up in my career as I get older,” Short says.

Short portrays a Munchkin (part of the Lollipop Guild), Snow, Ozian and Winkie.

Other ensemble members include Olivia Buck, Devin Sadler, Tanna Hoffman, Alysa and Wesley Dutko, Quinn Perez, Zachary Cable, Karlena Lahey, Nadja Kapetanovich and Kya Wonders.

The cast is rounded out by the principal players: Corrine Jones (Dorothy Gale), Miss Jazzy P (Dorothy’s dog, Toto), Shea Maples (Scarecrow), McCance (Tin Man), Margery Handy (the Cowardly Lion), Addie Gramelspacher (Glinda the Good Witch), Hal Morgan (the Emerald City Guard), Pat Kulish as the Wicked Witch of the West, and Andrew Richards as the Wizard of Oz.

Ritch Alexander and Quinn Perez respectively lead the show in musical direction and dance choreography.

“I picked this show mainly because it is a good family show, and I think we need to do that every once and a while where the whole family can come and see the show,” Frakes says. “Another reason it’s a classic ... everybody grew up with ‘The Wizard of Oz.’ There’s a lot of different stories out there. There’s a lot of different scripts. We’re doing the original. People who come see this one will come see what is in the movie.”

Theater guests can attend the show for $20 and enjoy ice cream and photo ops with Dorothy and Toto (and perhaps the rest of the crew).

Call (618) 462-3205 for tickets or visit the website.

