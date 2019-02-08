Alton Little Theater actors nominated for Theater Mask Awards

The regional Arts For Life organization announced nominees for Theater Mask Awards on Feb. 1 and Alton Little Theater was pleased for 27 actors to receive nominations in 21 categories, and to learn ALT President Kevin D. Frakes will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at a ceremony Saturday, April 6, at the Detrick Auditorium on the campus of Christian Hospital.

Frakes was also nominated for multiple categories of best direction for drama and comedy, best set design for drama and comedy, and leading best large and small ensemble nominees for his shows “Who’s In Bed With The Butler” and “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.” The production of “Exit Laughing,” under the direction of Gail Drillinger, was also selected as a best small ensemble nominee.

Lee Cox received multiple nominations for costumes and lighting design, along with Dennis Stevenson and ALT Tech Coordinator Brant McCance. Kelly Hougland and Shea Maples received acknowledgment in lead actor nomination, both for “Cuckoo,” and Valerie Sprague was nominated for best lead actress and Tiffani Bowen was nominated for best supporting actress in “Cuckoo” as well. Brad Kincaid was nominated as lead actor in a comedy, and the ALT group was devastated to learn Brad passed away just hours before the announcements were made. A large group of fellow actors will attend his funeral services on Feb. 8 and celebrate his dedication to the arts. Fellow cast member of “Who’s In Bed With The Butler” Allison Beach, a lead actress nominee, and fellow classmate and nominee for best actress, Diana Kay, have mourned the loss of a true thespian and look forward to reuniting the cast Brad loved so much at the awards ceremony.

Lief Anderson, Carole Hodson, Gary Wilson and the entire ensembles of three of ALT’s productions will be on hand to celebrate Frakes’ designation and root for the “win” of their co-stars. Tickets are open to the public and may be purchased for $25 through the Arts for Life website. A later award ceremony will take place in June for musical categories and Zac Coffman (“Camelot”) has already received a best supporting actor nod.

Auditions to start in late February

Alton Little Theater will hold early auditions for the musicals “Mama Mia” and “The Wizard of Oz” the last weekend of February and the first weekend of March.

Close to 50 singers, dancers, and musical talents are needed to cast both shows, and directors Kevin Frakes and Lee Cox are hoping many energetic players age 18-80 will turn out. “Mama Mia” auditions will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24. The production runs May 10-19, with likely added performances. Auditions for “The Wizard of Oz” will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, and 7 p.m. Sunday, March 3. The Summer Showcase Musical runs July 26-Aug. 4 with 8-10 performances, depending on advance sales. The theater is also creating a professional video to culminate the celebration of the 85th season at the showplace. Videographer Mike Weaver will be on hand at auditions to capture the first moments of a performer’s “dream come true.” Updates are available on the website.

