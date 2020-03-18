Alton Little Theater cancels run of “Holy Laughter,” Oliver concert

× Expand Alton Little Theater Showplace

Alton Little Theater released the following statement on its response to the coronavirus pandemic:

In Alton Little Theater’s 87- year history, we have never canceled the entire run of a production, but we are now faced with an extraordinary situation and the health and safety of our city, state and country depend upon all of us following the mandated guidelines for events and “social distancing.” And so the ALT Showplace is canceling the entire run of “Holy Laughter” and additionally the Todd Oliver concert and “Broadway Salutes America” in April — and the Board of Directors has rescheduled the glorious musical “Brigadoon” to now open May 22-31. ( Season ticket-holders will be able to just adjust their chosen night ahead two weeks) and door sales for “Brigadoon” and the early-bird 87th season will still be on sale online … and the executive director and the artistic director and the staff will be on hand 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday to resolve ticket questions, process needed refunds and answer further questions about auditions and show times.

ALT has every intention of regrouping and continuing in the grand style of theater amd traditions with May’s “Brigadoon” and this July’s production of “Shrek.” We will rebuild the Extra, EXTRA Entertainment series and give our community the very best in entertainment options — in the near future! So thank you all for your patience and cooperation while we face these health and safety challenges together!

For immediate attention — “Shrek” auditions have been postponed to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 4, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 5. Contact Director Kevin Frakes at (618) 462-3205 for additional information.

Thank YOU All – Lee Cox, ALT executive director

