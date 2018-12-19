Alton Little Theater dips toe into “On Golden Pond”

Alton Little Theater

Even as Alton Little Theater’s talented actors and producers linger over Christmas memories, they already are preparing for the award-winning revival of “On Golden Pond.”

Director Gary Wilson said he hopes to bring something special and memorable to the ALT stage Jan. 18-27 for seven performances. He finds the script poignant in the way it deals with growing older, relationships, and family challenges and struggles.

“And then there’s the humor,” he said. “The wit and wisdom of Norman and Ethel just draws you in and makes the story even more real and funny.”

The talented ensemble is headed by Joe Laffler and Diana Enloe and supported by Jeff Pruett, Donna Bryant Wilson, Jackson Richard Wiley, and Howard Bell. Christy Luster is serving as assistant director and Kevin Frakes and Dennis Stevenson are combining creative talents to recreate the Lake House seen in the national tour of the show. Even theater-goers familiar with the show will surely embrace the staging, the touching moments, the attention to detail, the character development and hope that abides in ALT’s January production of “On Golden Pond.”

Tickets are available at (618) 462-3205 and online.

