Alton Little Theater schedules auditions for 86th season's shows

Alton Little Theater Executive Director Lee Cox has announced open auditions dates for the 86th season's shows and announced the additional lineup of the Extra, Extra Entertainment Series. (Complete listings are available on the website.)

The directors want everyone with interest to know there are 100 roles available in the next 12 months — in musicals, plays, showcase productions and community-based programs (like murder-mysteries on the Spirit of Peoria and dinner theater celebrating the Lincoln legacy). Auditions kick off July 13 when Kevin Frakes hosts auditions for the September comedy, “Happily Ever After, at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13. There are roles for 5 men and 5 women, ages 25-65, and rehearsals will begin Aug. 5.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, Lee Cox will hold auditions for the Bonus Showcase production of “School Secrets,” to be presented four performance times for the public and local school districts Sept. 26-28. Adolescents are very much needed to fill seven roles in this original production written by local playwright, children’s book author and superintendent Patrick Anderson. Open auditions will follow in a quick progression with dates for “And Then There Were None” in late August and “A Twisted Christmas Carol” and “Inherit The Wind” in early September. Auditions usually consist of cold readings from the script and perhaps improvisation activity. The directors are excited at the prospect of seeing new faces on stage and embracing casting for talent with a sensitivity to color-blind and gender-blind casting choices for the many roles available for thespian dreamers in the coming year.

“School Secrets” officially kicks off a season of fundraisers for the theater, aptly named the Extra, Extra Entertainment Series after the biggest fundraising event of the summer — “The Wizard of Oz” on stage July 25 through Aug. 4. The series continues with “Loving Lincoln Legacy Dinner Theater” (Oct. 11), Terry Barber in concert (Nov. 10), “Sing Along With Santa” (Dec. 20-21), “Kenny Rogers & Company Tribute Concert & Show” (Feb. 21-23), “One-Act Play Competition,” with new plays written by Don Gordon and Ted Swindley (March 6-8); and “Broadway Salutes What Makes America Great!” (April 18-19) Show times and more ticket information available on the website or through the box office at (618) 462-3205.

The oldest continuous community theater in Illinois has received national recognition and an award from the American Association of Community Theaters for Innovations and Commitment to Theater in the Heartland. The nonprofit corporation produces 12-18 programs and performances for the community, collaborates with regional arts entities, and channels money back into community businesses at every opportunity.

Volunteer opportunities can be explored at the annual Volunteer Recognition Dessert Feast at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.

For more information, call (618) 462-3205.

