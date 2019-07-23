Alton Little Theater to hold party for volunteers

Alton Little Theater

Alton Little Theater is hosting a Sweet Share Party for volunteers at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.

The executive director of the theater group, Lee Cox; the volunteer chairperson, Diana Kay, and the entire ALT Board of Directors would like to spend a little time with individuals who would love to get involved in the productions of the 86th season at the Showplace — and earn free tickets. Desserts, networking, and a preview of a commemorative video just made will be shared — and a sneak peak at upcoming shows and some brainstorming for the 87th season. Interested parties should just make a reservation (618) 462-6562 and come and spend time supporting the arts and having some sweets.

There’s a lot of fun to share about special projects the theater group is taking on (like collaborations with local school districts), new advertising opportunities, and the renewed commitment to expand community outreach and provide performance opportunities for every level of experience. ALT is committed to not only helping the region become a destination location, but also being the second “home” for all the creative talents living in the Riverbend.

Guests are always welcome to visit the Showplace and chat with staff if you’d like to set up a tour or meeting. For more information, call (618) 462-3205.

