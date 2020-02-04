Alton Little Theater to pay tribute to musical legend

× Expand Wikimedia Commons photo Kenny Rogers

Alton Little Theater's homage to a musical legend occurs when "Kenny Rogers & Company" takes to the stage at the ALT Showplace for three concerts: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21-22 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.

Artistic Director Kevin Frakes has written a show and will produce (and sing) a celebration of Rogers’ biggest hits with backup and duets by Kate Costello and Sawyer Burton. The concert will be filled with memorable songs from Rogers’ six decades of performing on TV, in movies, and at stadium auditoriums.

Rogers is considered one of the most prolific performers, record producers, philanthropists, and songwriters and is a mentor to young performers. He achieved mainstream success after his early tours with The New Christy Minstrels and The First Edition but soon became the crossover star who hit billboard charts. He had more than 12 hit singles that crossed over the country and pop charts, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

Still, Rogers retained his humility and was considered to be the consummate "gentleman" by his closest friends, Dottie West and Dolly Parton. The man could sing any "love song like nobody's business" Dolly said at his final concert in 2017 and added "he was my best friend and that says a lot."

Rogers is perhaps best known for creating the persona of "The Gambler" after the song became a multi-platinum selling album, and this image is etched in the hearts of many a fan, but his career and entrepreneurial spirit never rested even as he tackled movies, a chicken shack franchise and buying and building recording studios and performance venues for other performers. Indeed, in his final concert in Nashville on Oct. 25, 2017, 50 musical artists gathered and recounted the many ways he inspired their careers.

Frakes, a professional singer who is devoting all of his time to Alton Little Theater, said it might be just the right time to honor such a man, and he wanted "something kind of romantic" around February but also a concert with humor and great storytelling. There will be some touches of sentiment for all those couples who had "loving moments" listening to one of Rogers’ ballads and there will be songs sure to feature the great guitar playing that was one of his hallmarks.

Tickets are $25 and can be obtained at (618) 462-3205 or altonlittletheater.org.

Rogers will be celebrating his 82nd birthday this year and ALT is "blowing out all the candles and the stops to celebrate his long life and dedication to the arts," ALT Executive Director Lee Cox said. "We'll be sending Kenny some photos and notes from the shows."

