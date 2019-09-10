Alton Little Theater to present educator’s play

× Expand Alton Little Theater Showplace

Alton Little Theater launches the 86th Season Extra, Extra Entertainment Series in September with the premier production of “School Secrets” by local author, superintendent and now playwright Patrick Anderson. Two morning and two evening performances Sept. 26-28 give educators, parents and students a new kind of “continuing education” in a touching two-act play featuring eight local high school students and six experienced actors working in tandem to create a relevant piece of live theater.

After writing a book for educators, “The Boy in the Purple Pants,” Anderson became involved with the local theater group and says he “witnessed the power of theater and how it illustrates emotions, feelings and thoughts better than the simple word.” Anderson brought the play to Artistic Director Kevin Frakes, and along with the play’s slated director, Lee Cox, the trio has fine-tuned the presentational aspects of the production, adding a new character and a playlist of pop-culture songs that speak to the challenges students often face in communicating with parents and finding their passion and success in public schools.

The Madison County Regional Office of Education has endorsed the play for continuing education credit for teachers and a Q&A will follow the play’s presentation for those wishing to earn three credit hours or talk to the author and director about the process of writing and building a new script.

Anderson makes no secret that “School Secrets” has semi-autobiographical elements based on his tenure as an English teacher and principal and his struggles to do what was right for his students and find new solutions to help his students overcome poverty, home trauma and a school system that often enabled failing. In the play, the school principal partners with the school social worker to make a difference, despite mounting pressure from the established superintendent. Anderson and Lee Cox were drawn to a collaboration in that she was a school psychologist in East St. Louis for two years just as Anderson was beginning his own career. “Art illuminating life” is one of the things Cox is now drawn to as a director, and she and Kevin Frakes have committed to evolve the Extra, Extra Entertainment Series into a collection of projects that entertain and give meaningful experiences to audience members. Videographer Michael Weaver will create a short video about the project in rehearsal of improvisation exercises with students and faculty; the cast is lovingly embraced by Shea Maples, Diana Kay, Donna Bemis, Andrew Richards, Kelsie Chavez, Mili Pinski, Kendrick Dell, Corrine Jones, Devin Sadler, Lorian Warford, Logan Elliott, Ben Ettling, Marvin Short and Kennedy Lacy.

Tickets are $20 for the production and available by calling (618) 462-3205 or visiting altonlittletheater.org.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter