Alton Little Theater to produce Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None”

× Expand Alton Little Theater Showplace

Alton Little Theater will showcase Agatha Christie’s most popular mystery, “And Then There Were None,” for seven performances Oct. 25 through Nov. 3.

Taking the helm in his directorial debut is actor and Technical Director Brant McCance, who promises an exciting ride for audiences who love the classic Queen of Intrigue.

Indeed, the play was adapted by Agatha Christie based on one of her darkest and most successful novels. In writing the stage version, Christie responded to the mood of the time in 1943 by introducing a more “positive” ending. The play is now published with alternative endings, drawn from the novel and using Christie’s own words — and ALT audience members will have the opportunity to choose the ending they wish to see on any given night, instantly gripping the audience in suspense and perhaps pulling the audience into an eerie dream (much like the play’s characters on the island of no escape!)

The island’s guests (each having a wicked past they’re unwilling to reveal and a secret that will seal their fate) are aptly handled by Hal Morgan, Kelly Hougland, Logan Elliott, Tiffani Bowen, Emily Schneider, Chris Lingel, Jake Tenberge, Bill Burke, Cheri Hawkins and Michael Cox. The lavish 1940s set is being produced by the creative efforts of the director, Kevin Frakes and Lee Cox. Cox points out the theater has not done a period costume show for a while and that hunts for new pieces of vintage furnishings have been time-consuming but such a treat.

McCance and Cox emphasize that the play is the perfect late October event, where selected audiences members get to choose Eros or Thanatos (love or death) endings during intermission and the production team promises a few surprises and Halloween “treats” for audience members.

ALT has produced the Christie classic before, but McCance promises this retelling will be a sensory delight.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter