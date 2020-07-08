Alton Main Street announces fifth season of Night Market on Broadway

The 2020 season of the Night Market is set for 7-10 p.m. every Thursday July 16-Sept. 3. To provide more space for everyone to spread out, live music and outdoor vendors will be located in the large parking lot on the east side of Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway.

Indoor vendors will be placed inside the gallery of Jacoby Arts Center, where an open mic will take place each week and a cash bar is available. The center will also offer a different Free Family Art “make and take” project each week from 6-9 p.m. On opening night, Miranda Schroeder will teach a needle felting workshop. This program is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and the National Endowment for the Arts.

This event brings the 600 block of Broadway to life with creativity — in addition to homegrown or handmade items, organizers also welcome booths featuring vintage resale items, hip thrift, and resale clothing. Vendor space is still available — the fee is $10 for a single week or $75 for the entire 8-week season. Attendees may park in the lot to the southeast of Jacoby Arts Center, bordered by Ridge Street and Landmarks Blvd. as well as in the parking lot bordered by Ridge and Fourth Street.

Beverages from The Old Bakery Beer Company & Poputopia Popcorn will be available for purchase on site every week, along with rotating food vendors. Alton Main Street thanks co-presenter Jacoby Arts Center as well as the event’s sponsors for their support: The Telegraph, AdVantage, Riverbender.com, WBGZ Radio, CNB Bank & Trust, Chiro One, and Piasa Body Art. Full details can be found at www.DowntownAlton.com or www.facebook.com/NightMarketAlton.

Live music schedule

July 16 — HOOKiE

July 23 — DJ Keith on da Beat

July 30 — Raw Earth

Aug 6 — Hideous Gentlemen

Aug 13 — The Dead Roses

Aug 20 — BongoJak Vs The Loop Machine

Aug 27 — Justin Ra

Sept 3 — The BuzzTones

