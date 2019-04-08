Alton Middle School presents 'The Wiz' this spring

Alton Middle School recently announced its spring musical will be the Wizard of Oz-inspired show, "The Wiz."

"The Wiz" is the soul adaptation of Frank Baum's "The Wizard of Oz." This show is directed by Theater Arts Director Paul Herbert Pitts.

This show involves more than 80 dynamic students from Alton Middle School and stars Kennedy Stephens as Dorothy, William Harris as the Scarecrow, Devin Sadler as the Tin Man, Marvin Short as the Lion and Victor Hull as The Wiz.

The show’s upbeat and fun music and dance, combined with funky, colorful sets and costumes, will ensure families of all ages will enjoy this high-energy Broadway hit.

Performances will take place on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27 at Alton Middle School. Tickets are $5 for students/ASD staff and $10 for adults.