Alton Municipal Band to present holiday concert with Erin Bode

× Expand Erin Bode

The Alton Municipal Band will present a free holiday concert with jazz vocalist Erin Bode at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Alton Square Mall.

Conductor Jennifer Shenberger will take the podium and warm the audience’s hearts with special holiday selections. She encourages everyone to shop in the afternoon and then take a seat near center court by the Hayner Public Library and relax to wonderful sounds of the season.

“I wanted the Alton Municipal Band to do a holiday concert in Alton because as musical ambassadors for the city I wanted to provide another opportunity for our exceptional musicians to bring music and good cheer to everyone,” she said. “I hope we are starting a new tradition which can continue with the support of this community.”

Bode has performed on several occasions with the Alton Municipal Band during the summer Concerts in the Park program now entering its 130th season, performing at both Haskell Park and Riverview Park locations.

In the decade-plus since Bode began her professional recording career, she has garnered much critical praise for her pure voice, perfect pitch, and impressive phrasing and style. It is this talent, coupled with her reluctance to accept classification as a purely jazz vocalist, that has led to reviews hailing her as “someone you won’t forget”.

Shortly after graduating from Webster University in St. Louis, Bode produced her first record, “Requests.” The album was successful in gaining Bode local attention and secured her a recording contract with jazz label Maxjazz. Bode gained exposure through appearances on national broadcasts, including CBS’ “Second Cup Café” and Garrison Keillor’s ”A Prairie Home Companion.”

To date, Bode and her band have released eight albums and have toured the United States, as well as Italy, Asia, and Africa. The Erin Bode Group creates music forged from the Americana of its members’ Midwestern roots, infused with jazz grooves and made magic by Bode’s bell-like voice. Sophisticated arrangements and attention to phrasing, both vocal and instrumental, further distinguish the band’s fresh sound.

For information, visit the city website or send an email to info@altonmunyband.org.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter