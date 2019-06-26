Alton students to perform ‘West Side Story’

Alton Middle School will be putting on a special summer performance of “West Side Story,” the award-winning adaptation of the classic romantic tragedy “Romeo and Juliet.” Feuding families become two warring New York City gangs — the white Jets, led by Riff; and the Puerto Rican Sharks, led by Bernardo.

This show includes incredible middle and high school talent from Alton Middle School and Alton High School, as well as many from the greater St. Louis area. It features Aaron Swanson as Tony, Brea Johnson as Maria, Colin Hoef as Riff, Jenna Roessler as Anita, William Harris as Bernardo, Maya Grassle as Anybody’s, Seth Drake as Action and James Hull as Diesel.

With sophisticated melodies, energetic and athletic dance battles, and its strong social message, “West Side Story” remains one of American musical theater’s most revolutionary treasures.

The show will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29, and 5 p.m. Sunday, June 30, both at Alton Middle School. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. All proceeds from the show will go toward helping AMS Drama Club continue to bring world-class dramatic arts opportunities to Alton School District and the Riverbend.

