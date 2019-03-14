An imp-ortant lesson

× Expand photo by Denny Patterson

“Rumpelstiltskin,” the popular Brothers Grimm fairytale, will be coming alive on the Granite City High School performing arts stage.

Selected as this year’s children’s production, performances will be at 7 p.m. March 21-23. General admission tickets are $5, while reserved seating is $10. There will also be a special student matinée on March 20.

Although this play is darker than many past children’s productions, the character of Rumpelstiltskin is engaging for children of all ages, director John Manoogian said.

“One of the reasons I selected this play was because of the themes,” he said. “One theme that will emerge from this production has to do with making bad decisions. I believe it is important that we continually teach our younger generations about the importance of making good decisions, and the consequences that may come when decisions aren’t well thought-out. The importance of taking responsibility is another theme that can be found within the storyline of the play. Finally, one of the major themes of the play has to do with greed, and what can happen when people become greedy. We are hoping this production will help children to better understand the importance of each of these themes as they grow into adults.”

Rumpelstiltskin is the story of a Miller, who brags to the King that his daughter can spin gold out of straw. Intrigued, the King orders the daughter to be taken to a chamber, where she must spin all the straw in the room into gold. As the daughter begins to despair, a small, imp-like man enters the chamber and says he will spin the straw into gold if she gives him a gift. She agrees. When the King constantly demands more gold, the daughter finally has nothing left to offer the little man. He says he will do it only if she gives him her first-born child. When the daughter finally gives birth, she forgets about her promise. When the man comes to collect, the daughter begs him to release her of their contract. He says if she can guess his name in the next three days, he will let her keep her child.

Junior John Lucas plays the title role.

“I tried out for this show because I like to play more active and animated roles, and Rumpelstiltskin is a very animated character,” he said. “That matches my personality and my taste. Creating the perfect character has been challenging, but I am looking forward to it. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

In addition to Lucas, the cast includes Samantha Cox as Mother Hulda, London Kimble as the Miller’s Daughter, Kai Hale as the Miller’s Wife, Alex Gray as the Miller, Brayden Allen as the King, Kinzie Richards as the Queen, Jerry Cockrum as the Prince, Andrew Ledbetter as Gothol, Peter Dimitrov as Ingert, Megan Martin as the Nurse, Bre Jackson as the Sister and Tyler Clark, Marvin Romo and Whitney Klee as the Sidekicks.

Ensemble characters include Domaliha Pryor, Martaja Hill and Claire Brown as the Ladies in Waiting and Sal Dolosic, Jose Salazar, Alex Smith, Jayden Echols, Joseph Somerville, Jesus Romero, Alexis Jones and Nate Sutherland as village characters.

“This has been a very enjoyable play to do with the cast,” Manoogian said. “Many of our cast members have been with the theater program for four years and have grown into strong student actors. As some will be making their final appearance on our high school stage, audiences who have been a part of our children’s theater program over the past four years will immediately notice how much these actors have grown.”

Clark, Hale, Gray, Allen, Cockrum, Martin, Dolosic and Dimitrov are the seniors who will be making their final high school stage appearance.

“This being my last show is bittersweet,” Hale said. “I am excited because it’s theater and I love theater, but it is sad because this will be the last time I work with Manoogian and be on this stage.”

Martin agrees.

“I love this theater so much, and it has helped me a lot,” she said. “Being involved with theater has taught me to think on the spot and never take advantage of anyone.”

Allen says it is surreal this is his last high school production.

“I don’t know if I really believe it just yet, but I am very happy that this will be the show I am ending off on,” he said. “It is geared more toward what I like about children’s theater.”

This production will also showcase the talents of some first-time actors. Manoogian says it has been exciting, but challenging, to work with them.

“I sometimes think that our first-time actors don’t immediately understand the time, effort, energy and commitment it takes to produce a quality production,” he said. “Once they understand this and begin working, they, too, are able to have an enjoyable experience with the production.”

Another aspect of the show Manoogian hopes audiences will take notice is the production’s set design.

“This was a particularly challenging set for the students in our scenic design classes to create,” he said. “As audiences will see, it’s not typical of our traditional sets because it involves various platform levels throughout the entire staging area. This is great for children’s theater because it keeps our actors on different levels throughout the production to help engage the children, but it can also be a struggle for actors because of the amount of concentration and energy it takes to remember specific movement throughout the show. In addition to the varied staging levels, the set also includes special effects and turntables.”

The theater department is tentatively planning “Talley’s Folly” or “Twigs, A Christmas Carol” and “The Frog Prince” for the 2019-2020 school year. They can be subject to change.

For more information, contact the theater department at (618) 451-5808 or email john.manoogian@gcsd9.net.

