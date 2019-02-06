ART ALIVE! returns to Wildey Theatre

Plans for the Edwardsville Arts Center’s annual ART ALIVE! Event have been finalized and tickets are on sale.

This popular event, presented by the Edwardsville Arts Center, will happen from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at on the third floor of the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville.

Talented artists will be creating their works of art “live” and will be using mediums such as painting, fibers, scratchboard, watercolor, and ceramics. Attendees will be able to interact with the artists while they work, ask questions, and bid on art at the conclusion of the evening. While enjoying the artists’ work, live music from the Bon Bon Plots and a selection of cocktails and hors d’oeuvres from EdgeWild catering will be served. Attendees will also be able to contribute to a collaborative piece of art that will be auctioned off at the end of the event. Money raised from ART ALIVE! will benefit the Edwardsville Arts Center and will be used to support community art projects, classes, free children’s art class Saturdays, top-notch art exhibitions and the annual Edwardsville Art Fair.

Tickets are available online for $50 per person, which includes a cocktail ticket and appetizers. Tickets are also available for purchase at the Edwardsville Arts Center, adjacent to Edwardsville High School.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter