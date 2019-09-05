Art in the Park on tap this weekend in Grafton

More artists, activities and fun will be what to expect this year at Grafton’s 12th annual Art in the Park, a free event that showcases regional artists combined with live music, food vendors, art activities and demonstrations throughout the weekend.

This family-friendly event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at The Grove Memorial Park on the corner of Main (Illinois 100) and Market streets (Illinois 3).

Thirty artists will display their creations in mediums such as handmade art, fine art, paintings, photography, glass, jewelry, and pottery. Art demonstrations will feature candle-making, basket creation, and pottery. Activities will be available for children throughout the weekend, provided by the Grafton United Methodist Church.

Live music

Saturday, Sept. 10

Shades of Blue Jazz Combo, Jazz Ensemble and Show Choir: 10-11 a.m.

Lauren Waters, acoustic soul: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Kevin Bilchik and R. Scott Bryan, acoustic roots and blues: 3-6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 11

Matt Livasy, classic rock and folk: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

B & B Strings, acoustic harmony: 2-5 p.m.

Prize-winning artwork by Grafton Elementary School students in grades K-4 with the theme Grafton Strong will be on display. A People’s Choice award will be voted on by attendees as part of the art fair. Burton Art Services of Alton is sponsoring the art contest.

For more information, visit enjoygrafton.com or graftonilchamber.com.