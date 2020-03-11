Branson entertainer to perform two shows at Alton Little Theater

× Expand Pete Basola Todd Oliver

The Showplace at Alton Little Theater will shower people with big entertainment, with two concert events during the rare "off" month when no mainstage show is on stage. Indeed, the Extra, EXTRA Entertainment series helps bring the 86th season to a close with some regional entertainer favorites.

Todd Oliver of Branson, Mo., will come to Alton for one day and two shows at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 4. Of course, Todd was a popular entertainer at the ALT Showplace three years ago and drew crowds of families in after performing at seven grade schools. He traveled through a blizzard to help ALT out with a Harry Potter dinner last year. Todd had come to love hanging out in Alton and he has become a friend and mentor to many of the staff at the theater. Late last year, he shared the news about reopening a new theater in Branson and also producing a regional tour with a new band with bookings all over the Midwest. After many conversations, Alton Little Theater Executive Director Lee Cox and Todd finally narrowed down one day that Todd could make a stop in Alton and present his revised family-oriented Comedy, Music and Magic Show twice so as many families as possible could see his new show at a greatly reduced price from Branson's cost. Adult tickets are $20 and students under 18 can attend for $15.

Oliver is an accomplished performer who loves to bring his entourage of pets (including his talking dog) and ventriloquist characters along, even though his focus will be on "magic" and involving audience members in some of his illusions. This special day will certainly be a memory-maker and a real treat for Riverbend families.

Two weekends later, Alton Little Theater will produce its original musical review "Broadway Salutes America," written by Cox and Kevin Frakes and featuring an array of songs that inspired and reflected the history of the United States. The show, at 7:30 pm Saturday, April 18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19, is a tribute to veterans as well. All veterans who come to the ALT Showplace can purchase for half price ($10 instead of $20). The review with performances from a dozen experienced ALT performers giving renditions from “Ragtime,” “Hamilton,” “1776,” “Hello Dolly,” “The Civil War” and more will also feature the top five winning essays from students who competed in an essay contest, What Makes America Great. Essays are still coming in and must be postmarked by March 15, but the choices so far are outstanding, Cox said. Frakes affirms each student chosen will receive a monetary gift and free tickets for their entire family.

Cox stressed the show is not about political rhetoric but more a remembrance and an inspiration for the young generation who may never have seen “1776” or never realized how many great Broadway shows took their inspiration from the events of bygone years.

Cox and Frakes promise an evening or afternoon of fine entertainment ...and a little trip down memory lane with fine performers such as Eddie Hitchcock, Shea Maples, Kayla Burton, Addie Gramelspacher, Lief Anderson, Brant McCance, Kevin Frakes, Devin Sadler, Olivia Buck, Corrine Jones — and a surprise guest performer who has just returned to the area and showcasing a revival from a show opening on Broadway in 2021.

Tickets are available at (618) 462-3205 or altonlittletheater.org.

