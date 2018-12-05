Bring the bluegrass

× Expand RiverBend Bluegrass Band

RiverBend Bluegrass Band, a five-piece unit consisting of original music as well as classic standards and rarities, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8. at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway in Alton.

Formed in 2015 with the intention to revive and perform traditional music, the group is made up of passionate musicians Aaron Muskopf of Waterloo (guitar, lead vocals), Andy Novara of St. Louis (mandolin, vocals), Will Miskall of St. Louis (upright bass, vocals), Blake Korte of Highland (dobro, vocals) and Kris Shewmake of Godfrey (banjo, vocals). AdVantage had the pleasure of chatting with Shewmake about the band and its upcoming performance.

Start off by telling readers more about your upcoming performance. What can audiences expect?

RiverBend is excited for our show at Jacoby Arts Center! We rarely get to perform back home with us constantly being on the road. It is great to have a homecoming in the area. We will be putting on our annual show there, and this one looks to be a very special event. With it being so close to the holidays, you might just get the chance to hear some traditional bluegrass Christmas music. Our Jacoby shows are always a very intimate evening with its candle-lit, cabaret-style tables, wine bar and walls lined with amazing works of art. You couldn’t ask for a better venue. We have plans to record the event on audio and video, so our fans will have the chance to be part of that, too. The Jacoby Arts Center has been an integral part in bringing art and music to the Riverbend area and we are very honored to bring RiverBend bluegrass to them.

So you perform outside of the St. Louis and Alton areas as well?

The band has been busy performing on the bluegrass festival circuit. Our last run took us all over the Midwest playing shows throughout Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois and Missouri. We just got back last weekend from playing three shows for the International Bluegrass Music Association in Marshalltown, Iowa. It was a great trip. Our schedule is booked up through the end of 2019 with shows at the Bootheel Bluegrass Festival in January, the Harman Auction in February, and the Back Forty Bluegrass Festival in May — just to name a few.

Have you always had a passion for bluegrass music?

I have been a fan of bluegrass most of my life. My grandparents introduced me to Bill Monroe and Flatt and Scruggs as a young child. I also had a fascination with the banjo-playing and stand-up comedy of Steve Martin after finding an old record in my father’s collection.

What has been one of your most memorable performances?

Playing at bluegrass festivals, we have been fortunate to share the stage with many of our heroes. One of our most notable shows was performing with the Del McCoury Band at the Sheldon Concert Hall in 2016.

Where will the proceeds for this concert go to?

Most of the proceeds for this show will go toward the live audio and video recording for the evening. We had a previous performance where all the proceeds were donated to the Jacoby Arts Center.

Some people believe that bluegrass is a dying subgenre of country music. Do you believe this to be true?

I do not think that bluegrass is a dying genre. There is actually a resurgence in the youth of the music, and I think it will be around for years to come.

How has your last album, “Why Don’t You Care,” been doing?

It has been doing well! It has maintained a strong presence with bluegrass radio programs and it has also received airplay on multiple radio stations and different platforms around the country.

Besides traveling, what else is next for the RiverBend Bluegrass Band?

RiverBend is set to go back in the studio to record our second album. We have been working on a lot of new material and with the new lineup, this one should be a great project. We hope to start recording in January 2019. So, look for that to be out soon.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter