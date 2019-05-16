Carillon concerts return to Gordon Moore Park

×
Photo by Diane Cox
The bell tower overlooks 1,600 rose bushes in the Nan Elliot Memorial Rose Garden at Gordon Moore Park. Some East Alton residents can hear the bells every quarter hour.
The annual free Carillon Concerts have started again.
The season kicks off Sunday, May 26, with a performance by Susan Parton Stanard. Concerts begin at 5 p.m. in the Nan Elliott Rose Garden at Gordon Moore Park off Illinois 140 in Alton. Guests can bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the concert.
For more information, call (618) 466-1577.
Lineup
- June 2: Ken Conrady
- June 9: Sandy Beckman
- June 16: Pam Stumpf
- June 23: Myra Hughey
- June 30: Heather Rothie
- July 7: Barbara McHugh
- July 14: Sandy Goeken
- July 21: Becky Tuchalski
- July 28: Marge Propes
- Aug. 4: Joyce Anders
- Aug. 11: Thelma Ballard
- Aug. 18: Karen Cain
- Aug. 25: Dave Drillinger
- Sept. 1: Mary Kay Mosby
- Sept. 8: Jamie Pullen
- Sept. 15: Betsy Arnold
- Sept. 22: Rhonda Griffin
- Sept. 29: Dame Lockard