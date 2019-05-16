Carillon concerts return to Gordon Moore Park

× Expand Photo by Diane Cox The bell tower overlooks 1,600 rose bushes in the Nan Elliot Memorial Rose Garden at Gordon Moore Park. Some East Alton residents can hear the bells every quarter hour.

The annual free Carillon Concerts have started again.

The season kicks off Sunday, May 26, with a performance by Susan Parton Stanard. Concerts begin at 5 p.m. in the Nan Elliott Rose Garden at Gordon Moore Park off Illinois 140 in Alton. Guests can bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the concert.

For more information, call (618) 466-1577.

Lineup

June 2: Ken Conrady

June 9: Sandy Beckman

June 16: Pam Stumpf

June 23: Myra Hughey

June 30: Heather Rothie

July 7: Barbara McHugh

July 14: Sandy Goeken

July 21: Becky Tuchalski

July 28: Marge Propes

Aug. 4: Joyce Anders

Aug. 11: Thelma Ballard

Aug. 18: Karen Cain

Aug. 25: Dave Drillinger

Sept. 1: Mary Kay Mosby

Sept. 8: Jamie Pullen

Sept. 15: Betsy Arnold

Sept. 22: Rhonda Griffin

Sept. 29: Dame Lockard

