Centerstone art show to start April 20 in Alton

Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, is hosting an art show at Jacoby Arts Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday from April 20-28.

Centerstone will hold a closing reception from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at the art center. The closing reception will provide community art from the SIUE Art Hives.

The art center is exploring the theme “Art Is…” throughout 2019. Centerstone art therapists and staff encouraged artists to explore this theme when creating pieces for the show. A total of 53 pieces of art will be on display.

“Showing work within the community and in a gallery space is a significant step for artists,” says Diana Dykyj, art therapist with Centerstone. “Creative work can be deeply personal and sharing it with others is a vulnerable process. The act of showing work facilitates connection with others and the community.”

The community is encouraged to check out the art for free at the Jacoby Arts Center and to attend the reception to learn more about the artists.

For more information, visit the website or call (855) 608-3560.

