Centerstone show features local artists

Centerstone is hosting its first art show, Beginnings, through Jan. 31 at the Alton location at 2615 Edwards St.

The art show features art from local artists and will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Beginnings is an exciting art show featuring local artists and their exploration of the theme of starting points,” Centerstone art therapist Chris Liljedahl said. “It looks at how both the tragic and transformative often exist side by side.”

The theme for the show, Beginnings, was a collaborative decision by Centerstone’s team of art therapists. Applicants were encouraged to explore the theme and its meaning. The show features 40 pieces.

“Showing personal artwork is vulnerable and it takes courage and strength to share it with the world,” Centerstone art therapist Diana Dykyj said. “I am in awe of their ability to put themselves out there and be seen. It’s powerful.”

This show was the first in the new art gallery at Centerstone. The new gallery was installed in November to allow artists to showcase their art.

Centerstone hosts a team of art therapists within the Art Therapy Services program who work with children, adolescents and adults who are seeking support for mental health and substance use problems, as well as those pursuing emotional and creative growth. Centerstone offers services for individual, group, and family art therapy.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter