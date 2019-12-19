Christmas and New Year's Eve events on tap

Christmas Day Buffet
Julia’s Banquet Center, 101 Eastgate Plaza, East Alton
Dec. 25, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Adults $16.99, children 10 and younger $7.99, plus tax and gratuity. Lasagna, fried chicken, glazed ham, yams, corn, mashed potatoes, green beans and more (includes coffee and iced tea). Reservations available.
(618) 251-2001
New Year’s at Noon
Edwardsville Children’s Museum, 722 Holyoake Road, Edwardsville
Dec. 31, 9:30 a.m. until noon
Families can enjoy snacks, crafts, and festive activities. The museum has interactive exhibit galleries including a market, post office and florist where children can play and explore.
(618) 692-2094
New Year’s Eve Bash
Bluff City Grill, 424 East Broadway, Alton
Dec. 31, 6 p.m.-1 a.m.
Upstairs in the Banquet Room, festivities include live music from Hookie and Black Top Boulevard beginning at 8 p.m., snacks, champagne toast at midnight, and VIP tables available for parties of 8. New Year’s Eve specials including crab legs and surf ‘n turf available, as well as regular menu in downstairs restaurant.
(618) 433-8288
New Year’s Eve Dance
VFW Post 1308, 4445 Alby St., Alton
Dec. 31, 7 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m., live music by Nightlife from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Food buffet available at 10:30 p.m. Champagne toast, hats and party favors at midnight. Bringing snacks is allowed, no outside beverages. Tickets $25 per person in advance, $30 at the door. (618) 466-6883
Wiggler’s New Year’s Eve
Wiggler’s Bar and Grill, 7243 Saint James Drive, Edwardsville
Dec. 31, 7 p.m. to midnight
Live music from Dead Man’s Bridge, food and drink specials all evening, free biscuits and gravy at midnight. No cover charge.
(618) 655-0803
Best New Year’s Eve Ballroom Bash
Best Western Premier Alton, 3559 College Avenue, Alton
Dec. 31, 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Features live music from Flatliner, one-night stay in a renovated room available.
(618) 462-1220
Roaring 2020 New Year’s Eve Bash
Bakers and Hale, 7120 Montclaire Ave., Godfrey
Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Gatsby-themed event, costumes encouraged. Live DJ begins spinning at 9 p.m. and karaoke will begin then, as well.
(618) 433-9748
New Year’s Eve Speakeasy
Grand Theatre, 230 Market St., Alton
Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Sponsored by AltonWorks, tickets include cash bar, appetizers from Brown Bag Bistro, champagne toast at midnight, popcorn, live entertainment featuring The FarGone Brothers, party favors and more. 21 and up. Tickets available for presale for $35 at Alton Visitors Center, 200 Piasa St.
NYEaltongrandtheatre@gmail.com
New Year’s Eve Party
Pere Marquette Lodge, 13653 Lodge Blvd., Grafton
Dec. 31, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.
Overnight party package for $389 plus tax, double occupancy, includes appetizers, open bar, lavish buffet for two, party favors, live music from Trilogy, champagne toast at midnight, New Year’s Day breakfast and more.
Reservations required.
(618) 786-2331