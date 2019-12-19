Christmas and New Year's Eve events on tap

Christmas Day Buffet

Julia’s Banquet Center, 101 Eastgate Plaza, East Alton

Dec. 25, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Adults $16.99, children 10 and younger $7.99, plus tax and gratuity. Lasagna, fried chicken, glazed ham, yams, corn, mashed potatoes, green beans and more (includes coffee and iced tea). Reservations available.

(618) 251-2001

New Year’s at Noon

Edwardsville Children’s Museum, 722 Holyoake Road, Edwardsville

Dec. 31, 9:30 a.m. until noon

Families can enjoy snacks, crafts, and festive activities. The museum has interactive exhibit galleries including a market, post office and florist where children can play and explore.

(618) 692-2094

New Year’s Eve Bash

Bluff City Grill, 424 East Broadway, Alton

Dec. 31, 6 p.m.-1 a.m.

Upstairs in the Banquet Room, festivities include live music from Hookie and Black Top Boulevard beginning at 8 p.m., snacks, champagne toast at midnight, and VIP tables available for parties of 8. New Year’s Eve specials including crab legs and surf ‘n turf available, as well as regular menu in downstairs restaurant.

(618) 433-8288

New Year’s Eve Dance

VFW Post 1308, 4445 Alby St., Alton

Dec. 31, 7 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Doors open at 7 p.m., live music by Nightlife from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Food buffet available at 10:30 p.m. Champagne toast, hats and party favors at midnight. Bringing snacks is allowed, no outside beverages. Tickets $25 per person in advance, $30 at the door. (618) 466-6883

Wiggler’s New Year’s Eve

Wiggler’s Bar and Grill, 7243 Saint James Drive, Edwardsville

Dec. 31, 7 p.m. to midnight

Live music from Dead Man’s Bridge, food and drink specials all evening, free biscuits and gravy at midnight. No cover charge.

(618) 655-0803

Best New Year’s Eve Ballroom Bash

Best Western Premier Alton, 3559 College Avenue, Alton

Dec. 31, 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Features live music from Flatliner, one-night stay in a renovated room available.

(618) 462-1220

Roaring 2020 New Year’s Eve Bash

Bakers and Hale, 7120 Montclaire Ave., Godfrey

Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Gatsby-themed event, costumes encouraged. Live DJ begins spinning at 9 p.m. and karaoke will begin then, as well.

(618) 433-9748

New Year’s Eve Speakeasy

Grand Theatre, 230 Market St., Alton

Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Sponsored by AltonWorks, tickets include cash bar, appetizers from Brown Bag Bistro, champagne toast at midnight, popcorn, live entertainment featuring The FarGone Brothers, party favors and more. 21 and up. Tickets available for presale for $35 at Alton Visitors Center, 200 Piasa St.

NYEaltongrandtheatre@gmail.com

New Year’s Eve Party

Pere Marquette Lodge, 13653 Lodge Blvd., Grafton

Dec. 31, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.

Overnight party package for $389 plus tax, double occupancy, includes appetizers, open bar, lavish buffet for two, party favors, live music from Trilogy, champagne toast at midnight, New Year’s Day breakfast and more.

Reservations required.

(618) 786-2331

