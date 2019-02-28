Concert to celebrate Alton Youth Symphony's 50th anniversary

× Expand Members of Alton Youth Symphony

The Alton Youth Symphony is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

In addition to the Anniversary Spring Concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Hathaway Hall on the campus of Lewis and Clark Community College, alumni are invited to the alumni reception on Saturday, April 13. The symphony would like to reach as many alumni as possible to attend the reception and concert. Check the Alton Youth Symphony website and pass this information along.

The April 14 concert will be a 50th anniversary celebration. The performance will include founding members Ken Conrady and Larry Crabbs as guest conductors. In addition, the concert will feature the premier performance of “Bright Shiny Morning”, a commissioned work composed by distinguished composer and symphony alum Michael Gagliardo.

Alton Youth Symphony was founded in 1969 with the mission of providing musical opportunities for youngsters in the greater Alton area.

“Our organization is unique not only because it is a full symphonic orchestra for young students, but also because we do not charge any tuition or fees for students,” a press release states. “We also provide study grants for private lessons and scholarship opportunities for music camps.

“We invite the community to participate in our celebration by attending our concert on Sunday, April 14.”

