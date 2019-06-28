Concert to support flood recovery efforts

A benefit concert featuring two Riverbend youth choirs and other singers will support those assisting in flood recovery this summer.

The Encounter Youth Choir, the Ignite Youth Choir and singers Mark and Marqueta Goins of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Alton will lead the musical event at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Calvary Baptist Church, 1422 Washington Ave. in Alton.

The Encounter Choir was originally scheduled to sing at Chautauqua that evening, but the concert was canceled because of flooding. Leadership of the choir decided to keep the date open and turn it into a benefit for those affected by the flood.

“We reached out to others to see who could host and who could sing, and Calvary Baptist Church offered to host,” Encounter Music Director Eddie Hitchcock said. “Encounter will be joined by the Ignite Youth Choir from Godfrey United Methodist along with the Goins, and then Encounter will sing selections from our 2019 musical ‘The Great I Am.’”

Additional surprise singers could be added before the concert.

There is no admission charge, but a free-will offering will be taken up with all proceeds going to local groups and charities assisting with the cleanup and recovery, especially for individuals and families who lost their homes or possessions. Even if you can’t give, all are invited to join the event in person and in prayer. The concert should run about 90 minutes.

