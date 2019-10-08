Countdown to Jerseyville’s downtown Christmas season kickoff begins

× Expand Courtesy of Downtown Country Christmas Festival/SLS Photo Designs It was the wish of one young Jersey County resident Tess Drainer, pictured here with Jerseyville’s own official Santa Claus who is also known to many as Steve Pegram, to bring the holiday spirit alive to the entire community she calls home. From her wish, the annual Downtown Country Christmas Festival in Jerseyville was born. This year’s festival, marking its fifth anniversary, will take place on Saturday, Nov. 30, in the heart of Jerseyville’s downtown merchant district and Courthouse Square.

Mark your calendars: Jerseyville’s annual Downtown Country Christmas Festival takes place this year from 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, throughout the city’s downtown business district and Courthouse Square. The festival will mark its fifth year with this Small Business Saturday 2019 event.

“This event is a staple in the community,” said Michael Ward, the city’s tourism coordinator and the festival’s coordinator. “It has been building over the past four years, all because of a wish first made by a little girl from our community.”

That influential young lady from Jersey County is Tess Drainer, whose mother first shared with local charity Isaac’s Ray of Hope about Tess’s wish to bring her love of everything about the movie “Polar Express” and somehow share it with everyone.

From that wish, a communitywide festival was born and is now ready to mark its fifth celebration of “everything Christmas.” “I believe that this fifth anniversary will continue the tradition of holiday excitement for every child, also bringing back some wonderful memories for the adults in the community who attend,” Ward added. “The festival is all about kids and families. It also celebrates the small businesses in our town and county, providing an additional platform for everyone to show their support and emphasize their continued importance.”

The Jersey County Business Association is among the list of host sponsors of the event, which is held annually to coincide with Small Business Saturday. JCBA Chamber Director Beth Bear said, “As a hallmark community-gathering event, the Downtown Country Christmas Festival also brings upwards of 5,000 people to downtown Jerseyville on Small Business Saturday, providing phenomenal numbers of shoppers for the merchants, vendors and exhibitors who participate.

“The economic impact is very visible, as is the sense of community spirit,” Bear added. “Community businesses, whether downtown or around town, notice significant increases in sales and growth in their markets as a result.”

Taking place in the heart of Jerseyville’s downtown along State and Pearl streets and the perimeter, there will be an extensive lineup of holiday activities to spark the season’s spirit no matter what age you are. However, there is a new opportunity to spark that spirit that is happening beforehand to help cover the costs of hosting the festival by the nonprofit group that organizes the event each year.

The 1880 Pizza Pasta House, 210 S. State St. in Jerseyville, will be the spot Sunday, Nov. 10, for hungry bellies to get their fill while visiting with beloved Disney characters. Six professional portrayals of some of your favorite characters will be in the restaurant to visit with, and you’ll also have the chance to sample the new dining venue’s cuisine. Photo and souvenir opportunities will also be available.

Tickets are on sale for dining reservations at the noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. time slots. Spots are filling up fast, though, so now is the time to make reservations. Visit Julie’s Graphics, 103 Lincoln Ave. in Jerseyville, or call (618) 639-3548 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to secure your dining times.

Volunteers for the festival itself are still needed. Everyone involved from the planning, coordinating, building, decorating and staffing is a volunteer for this community-building event — and the Festival Committee is continually in need of additional help. If you are interested, willing and able to help in any capacity, let Ward or any Festival Committee member know right away.

For more information, visit downtowncountrychristmas.com, email downtowncountrychristmas@gmail.com or call (618) 791-4462.

