Creative space

Good Weather Gallery opened in September at 301 N. Main St. in Edwardsville, across from the Wildey Theatre.

Co-owners and friends Brooke Piepert and Amanda Thoron Walton have been wanting to showcase the work of local artists at what they consider a passion project.

“This is a freestanding art gallery that has opening receptions for exhibiting artists,” Piepert said. “Obviously, the other artists in here get that spotlight in a sense, too, but we primarily focus on the exhibiting artist for that opening reception and those usually happen on Saturdays. We are also trying to build up our figure drawing sessions, which will cost $10 once a month, and we are doing art bazaars every other month where 10-12 people will come into the gallery and pay a $35 fee to be here to sell their art.”

Piepert and Thoron decided to go into business after Piepert left a curating position in Alton.

“It just so happened that Amanda and I have always supported each other’s art endeavors,” she said. “We have known each other over a decade and both specialize in mixed media art. This was originally just going to be a place have a couple pop-up shows, and at the time I was like, ‘Yes, this is awesome,’ but then I got to thinking about it: that’s a lot of work to just have a couple pop-up shows. So, that is when I approached her and Good Weather Gallery was born.”

Piepert says the Christmas Bazaar, the gallery’s first such event, was successful.

“That kind of made me decide to try another one and see how that goes,” she said.

The next one, the Vendor Art Bazaar, is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.

The work of Metra Mitchell is displayed throughout the gallery. The title of the show is “Interior Nature.”

“I explore the intimate conflict between content and form through various archetypes whose identities are based up context,” Mitchell said in an artist statement. “This collection of mediated bodies and gestures are arranged/rearranged making explicit both the framing and fragmentation of identity. I refer to this process as visual surgery which I describe in three stages: confrontation, negotiation and collaboration. This process stimulates a cathartic experience where broader harmonies and complications are analyzed within the painted psychologically charged dramas. Casting these different archetypes seeks to create a unique and critical image.”

“Interior Nature” will be on display until Feb. 2. The next opening reception is scheduled for Feb. 8 and will feature the work of Jeff Sass.

Sass will also host an artist talk and demo at 1 p.m. Feb. 29. Piepert wants to start a monthly speaker series, with Sass being the first.

Piepert said the community has responded positively to the gallery.

“Everybody that walks in here is like, ‘We needed this so badly,’” she said. “Then they start calculating how many years it’s been since there has been a freestanding art gallery, and on average, people have said like 15 years.”

The gallery is usually open 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, 5-9 p.m. Friday, and 9:30 a.m.-2:30 or 3 p.m. Saturday. Piepert is also available by appointment.

