Cutting-edge "Carol"

× Expand photo by Denny Patterson The spirit of Jacob Marley visits Scrooge to warn him he will be visited by three spirits and must change his ways or face an afterlife of misery.

photo by Denny Patterson London Kimble as the Concrete Angel

For the 12th year, Grigsby Intermediate School Principal Don Stratton will be uttering the words “bah, humbug!”

Granite City High School’s annual holiday production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale “A Christmas Carol” will be performed Thursday to Sunday, Dec. 6-9. All performances will begin at 7 p.m., expect for Sunday’s matinée at 2 p.m.

According to director John Manoogian, this year’s production will prove to be even more engaging.

“We have a cast of over 60 students, teachers, administrators and community residents, 54 student stage crew workers and 48 student ushers working to once again bring to life this annual holiday classic,” he said. “This year’s production will also include a myriad of special effects. Very few schools, if any, can boast such an impressive achievement for what has become a significant part of the Granite City and surrounding community’s holiday tradition.”

“A Christmas Carol” tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, a greedy curmudgeon who scoffs at the very idea of celebrating Christmas. He transforms into a more gentle and kindly man after being visited by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future.

Manoogian says there was never any intention of making this production an annual event.

“I remember in passing talking with Don Stratton about the possibility of doing a Christmas show one year,” he said. “I never imagined that 12 years later we would still be bringing to life this holiday classic for the Granite City community. From day one, the response has been overwhelming.”

Since 2007, more than 600 actors, including teachers, students, administrators and residents throughout the community have participated, with ages ranging from 5-85. More than 19,000 people have attended the production and approximately 2,000 students have helped design, create and construct the elaborate storybook set.

Over the years, audiences have continued to grow into capacity crowds. Manoogian says it is vital to evolve each year to keep audiences engaged.

“It has always been an exciting, and sometimes exhausting, challenge to keep this production fresh each year,” he said. “This year, some of our older musical numbers have been replaced with newer ones, audience members will have the opportunity to meet new characters and we are focusing more upon Scrooge as a child, young adult and older adult. We are hoping to show this year’s audiences how Scrooge evolved over the years into the man he ultimately becomes.”

Like Manoogian, Stratton did not foresee this becoming an annual show, but he says portraying this iconic character has been a pleasure.

“I keep coming back because it is absolutely so much fun,” Stratton said. “Just to see the look on people’s faces while this holiday classic is being told, it’s fantastic.”

Besides Manoogian, Stratton and choreographer Margaret Holland-Pennell, Coolidge Middle School Assistant Principal Karen Robertson is the only other cast member who has been involved with “A Christmas Carol” since its inception. She is playing the Ghost of Christmas Present.

“I love doing this show,” she said. “This show has brought a lot of good memories for me. My daughter was in it when she was younger, and it was a part of our holiday routine for a long time. It is still a part of mine. It gets me in the Christmas spirit working with the kids like this. I enjoy being with the cast and it’s a great time.”

In addition to Stratton and Robertson, the cast includes Alexander Gray as Bob Cratchit, Melissa Kimble as Jacob Marley, Rebecca Kozyak-Cowley as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Jerry Cockrum as the Ghost of Christmas Future, Kai Hale as Mrs. Cratchit, Landon Harris as Tiny Tim, Brayden Allen as Fred, Ian Cowley as Mr. Fezziwig, Lacey Cook-Shaeffer as Mrs. Fezziwig, and London Kimble as the Concrete Angel.

This is Gray’s first time in “A Christmas Carol.” He is a senior at Granite City High School.

“There are a few reasons why I auditioned,” he said. “I was always bugged by a few of my friends and my uncle himself toured around the world as an actor, so I thought, let’s do it. I would have been glad to accept any role, but it was a nice to surprise to be cast as Bob Cratchit. I am excited to see us all perform such a wonderful show.”

Manoogian says this show has been a labor of love and he hopes the production will continue even after he is gone.

“Never in my wildest imagination did I think that Granite City High School’s performing arts department would one day boast a record that no other school, private or public, could come close to even matching,” he said. “From its inception, Margaret Holland-Pennell, Don Stratton, Karen Robertson and I have dedicated the last 12 years of our lives to making this production a holiday tradition not only for our school community, but also for Granite City and the surrounding communities. This annual production has become a part of who we are and what we do.”

For more information and tickets, contact Manoogian at john.manoogian@gcsd9.net.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter