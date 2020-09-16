Earthtones Festival to offer scavenger hunt

Alton Main Street and the Sierra Club invite the public to participate in a free and fun scavenger hunt on Saturday, Sept. 19, as part of the 14th annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival, modified this year for social distancing.

From 3-7 p.m., an exciting scavenger hunt using an app on your smartphone will lead participants across 10 stops throughout the downtown Alton area with multiple challenges at each stop. Along the way you will find clues, answer trivia questions, and take fun photos with your team. Festival volunteers have created memorable moments such as a secret fairy garden for participants to discover. The hunt will take approximately two hours to complete, and the first 50 people to do so will receive a festival t-shirt.

To access the Alton, scavenger hunt, download the Let’s Roam app from the Apple or Android App Stores, or go to www.letsroam.com/alton from your mobile device and type in the join code provided after registration! To register for the scavenger hunt, visit www.DowntownAlton.com.

This event is presented in partnership with Let’s Roam, an adventure and tour company committed to helping explorers connect with others. Through digitally guided scavenger hunt tours, scavenger hunts, virtual games, team-building activities, and custom events, Let’s Roam guarantees memory-making experiences at your fingertips. For more information, visit letsroam.com.

After the scavenger hunt, grab some takeout dinner from a local restaurant and stick around downtown Alton for a free Carpool Concert starting at 8 p.m. in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street. To learn more about the concert and to stay up-to-date on announcements, visit www.facebook.com/EarthtonesFestival.