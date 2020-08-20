Elsah museum opens 2020 photography exhibit

× Expand The 2020 Village of Elsah Purchase Prize (for a photograph taken in the valley area) is awarded for “Barbara’s View,” taken by photographer Barbara L. Clark of Elsah. The purchase prize photograph will be part of the museum’s collection.

The Village of Elsah Museum will start the 2020 season with its annual photography exhibit. The purpose of the exhibit is to foster an appreciation of the village’s beauty. This year’s theme is My Favorite Window. COVID-19 restrictions on group gatherings delayed the opening of the museum. This exhibit will be open through next year.

This year’s judge is artist and college instructor Erica Popp. She commented on the high quality of the submitted images. In addition to purchase prizes, there were eight special recognition photographs. Historic Elsah Foundation will also feature six historic window photographs from the exhibit on their website.

The 2020 Village of Elsah Purchase Prize (for a photograph taken in the valley area) is awarded for “Barbara’s View,” taken by photographer Barbara L. Clark of Elsah. The purchase prize photograph will be part of the museum’s collection. As the winner of the purchase prize, Clark also received the Green Tree Inn award of an overnight stay for two. The photograph is an image of a boat on the Mississippi framed by an interior window of Clark’s home. “The image was chosen for its beauty, window to the Mississippi, and the sense of calm,” an exhibit judge said. In addition, the judge said the image was appropriate for this time period, when we are inside our homes and looking outside.

The Greatriverroad.com prize recognizes a photograph that shows the beauty and significance of Elsah’s surroundings, including Chautauqua, the River Road, the bluffs, and the Principia College campus. This year’s prize was awarded to “Foggy Illuminations” by Kim Howland of Godfrey. The image stood out for being the only nighttime photograph. The quality of the reproduction and beauty of the image showed an important Bernard Maybeck designed-building and the distinctive use of windows. The judge said of this photograph: “How poetic that the fog, something thought to obscure, gives focus to the light. This photograph is a perfect expression of this year's theme.” Like the Village of Elsah Purchase Prize, this photography will also become part of the museum collection.

This is the second year for a Youth Award for a photograph submitted by a person age 12-18. This year’s winning photograph was “Window Waves of Elsah” by Jonah Hosmer of Godfrey. The judge said this image made “full use of the opportunity to use the reflection in the old glass to create a whimsical double exposure effect and yet seeing through to the inside of the building.”

Special Recognition Awards

“River Road Daisies” by Jerry Benner of Ferguson, Mo.

“The Melting Window” by Karen King of Mount Olive

“Weather Perspective” by Kim Howland of Godfrey

“Windows of the Past” by Rosa Renner of Alton

“Window to the Mississippi” by Chuck Parr of Alton

“Windows of Elsah” by Patricia Ott of Godfrey

“The Yellow House” by Hope Mader of Alton

“Windows of 8 LaSalle” by Joan Baker of Moro

Historic Window Awards

“Basking in Spring Sun” by Karen King of Mount Olive

“Keeping Watch” by Ray Watsek of Elsah

“Looking In & Out” by Yvonne Mossman of Alton

“Past & Present” by Carolyn Schlueter of St. Charles, Mo.

“Touch of Green” by Jim Noeninger of O’Fallon, Ill.

“Window Shopping” by Robert Erxleben of Salem, Ill.

The following photographers are represented in the exhibit: Joan Baker, Jerry Benner, Barbara L. Clark, Linda Davis-Swink, Julie Elmendorf, Gayle Erxleben, Robert Erxleben, Jonah Hosmer, Kim Howland, Karen King, Hope Mader, Marty McKay, Yvonne Mossman, Bonnie Noeninger, Jim Noeninger, Patria Ott. Chuck Parr, Rosa Renner, Carolyn Schlueter, John Tomlinson, Ray Watsek, and Susan Young.

The museum exhibit will be open from 1-4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday during the 2020 season and again next spring and early summer 2021. Visitors are required to wear masks and no more than five visitors can be inside the building. Hand sanitizer is available at the door. A celebration of the winners and participants will take place when Illinois rules determine a safe way to have an indoor reception.

All the photographs are for sale and proceeds are retained by the photographer. Additional copies or sizes of the purchase prize-winning photographs and other photographs in this and previous exhibits can generally be purchased from the photographer.

Thanks go to all who make this exhibit possible with their funding and time: the village of Elsah Board of Trustees and the mayor, Historic Elsah Foundation, Greatriverroad.com, Green Tree Inn, Burton Art Services, Abigail DeWeese, the Village of Elsah Museum Advisory Committee and museum attendants, Mary Lu Peters and Donna DeWeese.

