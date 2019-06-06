Fair Saint Louis offers diverse lineup

Brett Young

Fair Saint Louis has announced the entertainment lineup for its 2019 annual celebration. Country music singer Brett Young, R&B star Keith Sweat and rock band The Flaming Lips are set to headline America’s Biggest Birthday Party July 4-6 at Gateway Arch National Park. Fair Saint Louis is a free event.

Performances on the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Stage also include country singer-songwriter Randy Houser, R&B legend Johnny Gill from the R&B super group New Edition, and alternative rock band Vertical Horizon. Enterprise Rent-A-Car is the fair’s presenting partner this year.

“For 39 years, Fair Saint Louis has been a celebration for St. Louis produced by St. Louisans, and we are so excited to return to Gateway Arch National Park for three days of chart-topping entertainment, family-friendly activities, the world-renowned Boeing Air Show, and of course the Edward Jones Fireworks over the Mississippi River,” said David Estes, general chairman of Fair Saint Louis 2019. “Fair Saint Louis has consistently been named one of the nation’s top Independence Day celebrations, and we invite those of all ages to join us at the Arch for an unforgettable birthday party.”

Popular family-friendly Fair Saint Louis events and attractions such as the Boeing Air Show, Salute to the Troops presented by Express Scripts and Express Scripts Foundation, Purina Festival Zone and the Interactive Zone all return for each day of the Fair Saint Louis. Fireworks presented by Edward Jones will cap off each night.

America’s Birthday Parade (formerly the VP Parade) will kick off at the intersection of 20th and Market Street in downtown St. Louis at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 4. The parade will proceed east on Market Street and end at Market and Broadway. This year’s theme is We The People! More information about the parade is available at americasbirthdayparade.com.

2019 Fair Saint Louis schedule

Schedule and times are subject to change. All performances will take place on the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Stage. More information is available at fairsaintlouis.org.

Thursday, July 4

9:30 a.m.: 137th America’s Birthday Parade (VP Parade) begins at 20th and Market Street in downtown St. Louis

Noon: Fair Saint Louis opens at Gateway Arch National Park

12:30 p.m.: Boeing Air Show

5 p.m.: Boeing Air Show

6:30 p.m.: Performance by Randy Houser

8:15 p.m.: Performance by Brett Young

9:35 p.m.: Fireworks presented by Edward Jones

Friday, July 5

4 p.m.: Fair Saint Louis opens at Gateway Arch National Park

5 p.m.: Boeing Air Show

6:30 p.m.: Performance by Johnny Gill

8:15 p.m.: Performance by Keith Sweat

9:35 p.m. Fireworks presented by Edward Jones

Saturday, July 6

Noon: Fair Saint Louis opens at Gateway Arch National Park

12:30 p.m.: Boeing Air Show

4:30 p.m.: Salute to the Troops presented by Express Scripts and Express Scripts Foundation

5 p.m.: Boeing Air Show

6:30 p.m.: Performance by Vertical Horizon

8:15 p.m.: Performance by The Flaming Lips

9:35 p.m.: Fireworks presented by Edward Jones

“We couldn’t provide this gift to the St. Louis community without the support of our presenting partner, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, as well as our featured partners Budweiser, Edward Jones, Maritz, Mastercard, Purina, Express Scripts and the Express Scripts Foundation,” Estes said. “Fair Saint Louis is successful year after year thanks to the civic collaboration with the city of St. Louis, including the police and fire departments, the National Park Service and many other great organizations.”

Fairgoers are encouraged to plan ahead. Prepaid parking in designated downtown St. Louis lots is available. Visit fairsaintlouis.org to find out more and to purchase a prepaid parking option. A list of downtown parking locations is available getaroundstl.com. Metro, biking and walking continue to be great options to get to and from the fair.

This year, Fair Saint Louis has collaborated with local clothing retailer Arch Apparel on Fair Saint Louis-branded T-shirts and hats. All merchandise is available for purchase at archapparel.com, fairsaintlouis.org or at the Arch Apparel store, 2335 S. Hanley Road in St. Louis. Merchandise will also be sold at Arch Apparel’s mobile stores at Fair Saint Louis. The stores will be located on Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard below the Arch Grand Staircase and inside Gate 1.

The FairSTL app is also available to download for free.

