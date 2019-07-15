Free art club for children to start Aug. 6 at Jacoby Arts Center

Every Tuesday afternoon there will be a free art club at Jacoby Arts Center for students to drop in on and keep practicing. This is the club for children to blossom into the artist who is inside. Stay for an hour or two.

The club starts Aug. 6 and will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. It is free for students age 8-15.

These young artists will be exposed to different media like drawing, painting, clay, fibers, and more. This program is to help young artists find exposure to a multitude of art mediums, creating a more well-rounded maker.

All supplies, tools, and cost of instruction are provided by Jacoby Arts Center through a generous donation from the Gilbert and Marjorie Rankin Foundation to provide youth arts programming for the Riverbend community.

For more information, call (618) 462-5222.

