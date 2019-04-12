Gesso Magazine managing art gallery

Gesso Magazine has assumed management of The Governor French Gallery in Belleville.

The Governor French Gallery, on the campus of The Governor French Academy, was established in 2005 in the facilities of the former Oliver C. Joseph Chrysler Dealership on West Main Street in Belleville. The gallery is known for its monthly exhibitions of two- and three-dimensional artworks by regional, national and international artists, with an emphasis on regional. Under the new management of Gesso Magazine, the fine tradition of exemplary art exhibits will be continued and enhanced.

Paul Seibert, the magazine’s managing editor, was the original curator of The Governor French Gallery and will assume that role again.

“I am very excited to be back in the gallery and representing Gesso Magazine there,” Seibert said. “The gallery is a beautiful, historic structure with great street visibility and heavy walk-in traffic. This is one of the finest galleries in the Metro East, and I am happy to be back home here.”

Gesso Magazine will open its first exhibition on Friday, May 3. The multiple medium and multiple artists exhibition will feature artists Jonathan “Flash” Ferrara, Yuram Gal, Mark Dethrow, David Carriel, Kevin Trobaugh, Gary Olds, Ronald Isom, Jake Bishop, Mark Polege and others; multiple mediums will include paintings, photography, sculpture, batik, digital and mixed media. Opening reception will be 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 3.

Gesso Magazine, successor to Straight Up Magazine, is a monthly publication featuring the arts, music, and culture of the St. Louis metro area. Issues contain feature articles on local artists and musicians, spotlights of local venues and destinations, original comics, and a comprehensive calendar of events. In addition, each issue includes creative submissions from readers. All this plus additional web content is offered, free of charge, to readers through the support of local advertisers. Gesso is available at more than 450 locations throughout the region, plus on the web and social media platforms.

