Group cancels Rockin’ with Robert concerts

The Upper Alton Association announces cancellation of the Rockin’ with Robert concert series.

The association said is deeply saddened by having to cancel this fun, exciting event series for the first time in 10 years. Because of the unforeseen circumstances brought on by COVID-19, the Upper Alton Association believes this is in the best interest of the community and concertgoers. The concert series will hopefully continue for the 2021 season.

As for the Bud Summers Tribute Concert that was scheduled for June 2020, that will still happen at a later date. The Upper Alton Association still wants to show its support of Bud Summers and all the contributions he made to the Alton area. The tribute concert will either be planned for later this year or will be a part of the 2021 concert series.

The mission of the Upper Alton Association is to support future improvements to the Upper Alton area for residents and businesses. The organization sponsors the installation of U.S. flags on lightpoles for all federal holidays, maintenance of the hanging flower baskets during the summer months (this will still happen for 2020), coordination of the Souper Saturday dining event, installation of holiday decorations during the winter, and the City-Wide Litter Clean-Up.

For more information on the group or the Rockin’ With Robert Concert Series, visit www.upperalton.com or www.facebook.com/UpperAltonAssociation.

