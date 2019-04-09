"Guys and Dolls:" Riverbend Theatre nominated for nine awards

× Expand photo courtesy of Alison Neace The finale of Riverbend Theatre’s production of “Guys and Dolls.”

Arts for Life, a nonprofit arts and service organization dedicated to supporting and celebrating community and youth theater in the St. Louis area, conducts an annual event called the Best Performance Awards for Community Musical Theatre, also known as the BPAs.

This year, Riverbend Theatre’s production of “Guys and Dolls” was nominated for nine awards.

“We were very excited, especially since the show was nominated for Best Youth Musical Production,” said Alison Neace, Riverbend Theatre’s vocal director. “It is great to be able to share that news with the whole cast.”

Riverbend Theatre started in 2016 out of a desire to bring a high-quality theater experience to the youths of Alton and surrounding communities. In addition to Neace, the directing team has consisted of Kristi Doering, Julia Frazier and Michael Frazier.

“Between the four of us, we bring a variety of skills and talents to the table and have years of experience on stage, directing and behind the scenes,” Neace said. “We held our first auditions in the spring of 2016 and put on a wonderful youth production of ‘Footloose’ with some of the most talented youth in the Riverbend area. In 2017, we had a very successful run of ‘How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,’ followed by ‘Guys and Dolls’ in 2018. Our musicals have all been performed in the Alton High School auditorium.”

Riverbend only stages one show a year, but Neace and the directing team hope to add more soon.

The nine nominations include Best Youth Musical Production, Doering for Best Youth Musical Production Direction, Neace and Michael Frazier for Best Youth Musical Direction, Doering and Julia Frazier for Best Youth Set Design, Julia Frazier for Best Youth Costume Design, Spencer Domer and Austin Turnbull for Best Supporting Actor in a Youth Production for their performances of Nicely-Nicely Johnson and Benny Southstreet, and Grace Costello and Audrey Neace for Best Leading Actress in a Youth Production for their performances of Miss Adelaide and Sarah Brown.

“One of my favorite things about doing musicals is watching an entire group of individuals create something that can’t be done with just one or two people,” Neace said. “Every single member of the cast and crew are vital. There are those moments when you have rehearsed and rehearsed and then something just clicks, and everyone feels this rush of excitement. It is such a team-building experience. I want these experiences and memories to last a lifetime for these young people. Some of them may go on and perform professionally and hopefully all of them will continue to love and support the arts. These experiences create those defining moments that they will remember forever.”

Turnbull and fellow actor Jayson Heil were nominated for their roles in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” at last year’s BPAs.

Neace teaches voice lessons at the Alton High Conservatory, so she recognizes how many talented young people are within the community.

“These students and students from other schools in the area are working hard on their vocal and acting skills,” she said. “We wanted to give them an opportunity to use those skills in the summer to put on a fabulous show. These young people really take ownership of the productions — onstage, backstage and in our live pit orchestra. We have high expectations for these young people, and we have seen that they rise to the challenge.”

Auditions for Riverbend Theatre’s upcoming production of the “Drowsy Chaperone” are 4–8 p.m. Saturday, April 13, and 1–2 p.m. Sunday, April 14. Auditions are open to youths age 13-18 and will be at Main Street UMC in Alton. Show dates are July 19-21.

To sign up for an audition time and download an audition form, visit the website. More information and updates can also be found on Riverbend Theatre’s Facebook page.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter

× Expand Grace Costello (Miss Adelaide) and Audrey Neace (Sarah Brown) in “Guys and Dolls.”