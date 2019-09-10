Historic Alton building is ground zero for partaking in the paranormal

Trolley Tours and Haunted Craft Beer Walks begin at My Just Desserts, 31 E. Broadway in Alton. The historic Simeon Ryder Building dates to 1845 and served as a courthouse in the mid-1800s. Abraham Lincoln was a frequent visitor to Alton and practiced law in the building. Tours begin in the second-floor meeting room, where ghost-hunting tools are active and orbs are abundant.

Trolley Tours include a three-hour jaunt to some Alton’s most sinister haunts, including the Jacoby Arts Center, Piasa Masonic Lodge and the enigmatic McPike Mansion. Sitting vacant, aside from its ghostly inhabitants, this historic dwelling is the epitome of a haunted house.

In 2017, Old Bakery Beer Company and Alton Haunted Odyssey teamed up to provide the area’s first Haunted Craft Beer Walk. Now in its third year, the stroll includes stops at five haunted locations, paired with a five-ounce pouring of one of five Old Bakery brews.

Haunted Craft Beer Walks begin in the Ryder Building, overlooking the mighty Mississippi River. Following a quick version of Ghosts 101, guests will proceed to the brick ovens of the old Kendall Cracker Factory.

The third pouring will take place in the tunnels of the Underground Railroad at the Enos Sanitarium. Next is a stop at the Old Post Office, followed by a visit to the once splendid Stratford Hotel.

Ghost hunters are encouraged to bring cameras and ghost-hunting equipment. Dinner tours include a sumptuous meal prepared by My Just Desserts: autumn salad, chicken tetrazzini, homemade roll and choice of pumpkin pecan pie or Toll House brownie.

Trolley Tours

Bare Bones Tours, 7-10:30 p.m., $45, Oct. 5, 11, 18, 25 and Nov. 1

Witching Hour Tours, 10:30 p.m.-2 a.m., $45, Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26 and Nov. 2

Eating With The Entities, 6-10:30 p.m., $60, Oct. 12, 19, 26 and Nov. 2

Haunted Craft Beer Walks take place at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25 and Nov. 1. Cost is $45 per person and participants must be age 21 or older. Tours sell out quickly and are on a first-come basis.

To make a reservation, visit AltonHauntedTours.com or call (618) 462-3861.

