Horror movie films in Hartford

The anticipation is building with less than a month before the anticipated premiere of the local independent film “Claimed.”

“Claimed” features local actors Stephen Potter of Alton (“Four-Way Stop”), Steven C. Randall (“Shakespeare’s Mummy”), Karen Druley (“Going My Way”), and well-known St. Louis author and director April Floyd (“Unique”). This summer’s filming took place in Hartford and included more than 130 cast and crew members, all who were voluntary.

“Claimed” is a historical fiction tale of an English colonization gone terribly wrong in a new world filled with unspeakable beauty and uncertainty. The colony arrives uninvited, suffering from a lack of supplies and wilderness preparation and not expecting the horror that awaits them in their new world.

Writer and director Elle Mercurio-Cherrier is hoping her horror film debut will leave audiences sleeping with one eye open. The all-star cast and crew may have raised “hell” on set, but not without raising some awareness of the heroin epidemic sweeping the area.

#HorroroverHeroin is a cause that raises awareness of the heroin and opioid epidemic that not only claims lives locally but nationally. Started by Cherrier, who hopes to change the stigma heroin addiction brings, it is an effort to encourage communities to engage in discussion regarding recovery, awareness, and anti-drug education.

“I hope one day we can shatter the hold and horror that heroin has over our communities,” Mercurio-Cherrier said. “I seek to widen the horizons of the horror genre as well as dissolving the staggering statistics by turning the tables on drug addiction by using film as my platform of delivery.

“This story is relatable. The colonists vanished without a trace, and I believe we are facing something very similar in our modern age with the opioid epidemic.”

The rest of the ensemble cast includes Leander Beatty, Londa Hill, Shannon Teems, Tim Mosley, Don Mercurio-Cherrier, Jonny Xacto, Mallory Echelmeyer, and Shelly King.

“Claimed” is a production of Bug-Juice Productions, founded by Stephen Province. Bug-Juice Productions partnered up with Mercurio-Cherrier to produce the film.

“As an independent horror filmmaker, and a father of sons living during an opioid crisis, ‘Claimed’ has been a film project that has interested me from the beginning,” director and producer Stephen Province said. “I’ve been proud to be a part of Elle’s vision and lend my skills to this unique and scary story. I believe strongly in the mission behind it, advocating for the victims and communities against the heroin epidemic.”

“Claimed” is scheduled to debut in November in St. Louis, with more details to come.

