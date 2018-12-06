Introducing the elves

× Expand photo by Denny Patterson The Alfresco Rising Stars performs a number.

The Granite City community saw the birth of a new holiday tradition thanks to the planning and coordination of Brenda Whitaker, Mechelle Smith and others.

The inaugural Elf Walk took place Dec. 1 in the downtown area, and attendees enjoyed an afternoon of holiday-themed events and fun.

“This was an idea that my friend and fellow business owner Judi Knapp and I have talked about for a few years,” Whitaker said. “This year, we decided to give it a try and we brought in a few friends to help.”

The events were sprinkled throughout downtown and included Christmas karaoke, holiday-themed games, face-painting, best-dressed elf and ugly sweater contests, live performances by the Alfresco Rising Stars (Young People’s Theatre Troupe) and several vendors at the Granite City Township Hall and Studio B.

Guests were also invited to take a Candy Cane Stroll, where one would need to visit small businesses (Elf Stops) on a map and collect sweets, treats and stickers. Once all the stops were frequented, a prize would be waiting for them at the Holly Jolly Stage.

As with any event, the first year is just to introduce it. Whitaker hopes to build on it each year and continuously make it a success.

“With this event, our goal is to create some family fun activities and to have people walking around our downtown area and visit one of our many local merchants,” she said. “It is always important to remind people what is happening in our town.”

Smith said she believes the Elf Walk will benefit Granite City in a positive way and she was excited to see people spread holiday cheer.

“The Elf Walk hosted all sorts of fun activities in the downtown area of Granite City, where several small businesses, shops and restaurants are located in our community,” she said. “Participating in the activities during the Elf Walk will bring the Granite City community together and help them see what we have right here in our city. We are hoping that people get together as a community and have a great outlook on our city. There are a lot of good businesses right here at our fingertips and we would love to see Granite City citizens enjoy and take advantage of the greatness right here in our city.”

Richard Humboldt and his wife, Cheryl, attended the Elf Walk with their two sons, Michael and Jesse. He says he was delighted to see a new tradition begin.

“This was an excellent idea and I applaud Brenda and everyone else involved to make this happen,” he said. “I would love to see this become a new Granite City tradition. Great people, good food, fun activities — this is the whole package.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter

× Expand photo by Denny Patterson Vendor Brittany Biver sells items by Jewelscent, including scented candles, body and bath products, and fragrance beads.

× Expand photo by Denny Patterson Carol Scaturro, Gina Scaturro and Lisa Garcia-Fensterman sell tacos and other specialty foods from Granite City’s Mexican Honorary Commission.

× Expand photo by Denny Patterson The Elf Walk featured live entertainment by the Alfresco Rising Stars (Young People’s Theatre Troupe), which includes (from left) Jacob Guithues, Nolan Melton, Joseph Guithues and Makaina Woods.

× Expand photo by Denny Patterson Vendors Coordinator Mechelle Smith is decked out in holiday spirit.

× Expand photo by Denny Patterson Vendors participate in the first Granite City Elf Walk.

× Expand photo by Melodie Barnes Chism Kwinton Chism imitates a life-size cutout of Buddy the Elf at the Elf Walk.