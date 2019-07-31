Jacoby Arts Center featuring local painter

× Expand Submitted Photo A Ralph Osborn painting.

The Chautauqua Historical Society will present the Ralph Osborn Retrospective, an exhibition of

more than 30 oil paintings, at the Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton, Illinois. The

exhibition will run from Aug. 9-31.

An opening reception will be conducted from 7-10 p.m. on Aug. 9. The exhibit curator is St. Louis and Chautauqua artist Mark Hurd. The public is invited. Admission is free. Refreshments will be served.

Ralph Osborn (1903-1998) was born in Godfrey. His professional life was spent in

education. He was a teacher, principal, school superintendent, and for a time, a salesman for an

educational book firm. After retirement, Osborn took up painting and for over two decades he was amazingly productive, creating possibly over 100 paintings. He sold most of his work to restaurants in Grafton and Alton and to residents in the Chautauqua community on the Great River Road.

He often taught classes and had demonstrations for the valley residents. His favorite topics were the river and the Chautauqua valley near Elsah. The paintings, all oil on canvas, vary in size from very large to modest.

"They provide a fascinating, even unique lesson in history," says Tim Tomlinson, president of the Chautauqua Historical Society. "Studied carefully, one can learn about the complexity of the River, the steamboats and barges, the Victorian folk who traveled for pleasure, a barge, moonlit on the river, and more. Osborn captures a time long past."

For more information visit www.chautauquahistory.org and click on activities. Posters are available in digital form.