Jacoby Arts Center gala set for Nov. 2

Celebrating 15 years, Jacoby Arts Center in downtown Alton will hosting its second annual gala Saturday, Nov. 2, at The Commons on the Lewis and Clark Community College campus in Godfrey.

The presenting sponsor is Simmons Hanly Conroy.

The evening’s master of ceremonies is Scott Connell, Channel 5’s chief meteorologist.

Tickets and sponsorship information are available online.

Events will include a social hour, silent and live auctions, entertainment, raffles, wine toss, prizes, and more.

Auction items from donors include Cardinals box tickets, a package of Fox Theatre tickets, a chauffeured car, and dinner; river cruises, dinner parties with a private chef in Alton historic mansion, wine tastings, a Mexico vacation, artwork, jewelry, and use of a Cadillac for a week.

For more information, contact Jacoby Arts Center at (618) 462-5222.

