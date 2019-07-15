Jacoby Arts Center to host Kid’cation activities

× Expand Photo by Eric Stauffer Children participate in a train-related activity during a previous Kid'Cation.

The summer is slipping through your fingers, children will be headed back to school, and you haven’t even had time to think about taking a family vacation. Sound familiar?

Jacoby Arts Center is teaming up with Meeting of the Great Rivers, All Around Alton, to offer children from kindergarten to fifth grade a creative Kid’cation from 9-10:30 a.m. each day from July 29-Aug. 1 for $15 per person, per class, at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway.

July 29: Paint Pottery

Each student will be given a piece of bisque pottery. They will learn about how underglaze works in the kiln and how to mix colors to create the perfect hue. They are free to create any design and pattern they can dream up. These pieces will need to go through a firing after this event. The parent will need to leave a contact number or email so they know when to pick up the finished creations.

July 30: Create a Collage

Students will get a chance to learn how the old masters like Picasso created great works of art from paper, paint, and glue. Students will create their own masterpiece to take home that day.

July 31: Learn about Plants and Potting

Students get to learn how to handle fragile plant life while planting them in their own ceramic pot. They will get to add a little acrylic paint design to their planter to make it their own.

Aug. 1: Decorate Cookies

To celebrate this Kid’cation event, Jacoby Arts Center must finish out the week on a sweet note. Students will get to pick their frosting and create a design almost too beautiful to eat. Cookies will be photographed in case the Cookie Monster devours them before parents arrive.

Call Nicole Shanks at (618) 670-9625 to reserve your spot ASAP so Jacoby Arts Center can prep the material in advance.

