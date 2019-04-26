L&C’s Music Department to deliver an entertaining spring

LCCC logo

The Music Department at Lewis and Clark Community College will bring out its talented best in free public performances this spring.

The Concert Choir will present its Spring Choral Concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 29, in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel on the college’s Godfrey Campus.

According to Professor of Music and Director of Choral Ensembles and Vocal Studies Susan Parton-Stanard, the program will include a variety of pieces, ranging from a 17th century “Ave Maria” to highlights from “Les Miserables.”

“I always program a wide variety of styles of music in our concerts,” Parton-Stanard said. “I believe a variety of styles is necessary in order to teach a variety of interpretive skills.”

Rock fans will have two chances to catch L&C’s Rock Ensemble’s high-energy show as well.

The Rock Ensemble is a relatively new addition to the Music Department. The group is in its fourth semester and was developed as part of the college’s Music Production program, where students learn the process of forming a band and performing with other musicians.

“The first year, we had so many participants that we split the Rock Ensemble into two separate bands,” Professor of Music Louis Michael said. “The music is mostly rock and the songs are chosen by the students.”

The Rock Ensemble will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. Free pizza will be served. Another public performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 2, in the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre in the Hatheway Cultural Center.

For more information, call the L&C Music Department at (618) 468-4731, or visit lc.edu/music/.

