L&C Visiting Artist Lecture Series welcomes Dion Dion

Surfaces SVIIII by Dion Dion, 48"h x 36"w, Oil, Acrylic, Handmade Paper, Sculpture Paste, Glazes

Nationally exhibiting and award-winning artist Dion Dion will be the guest speaker who kicks off the 2019-2020 school year Visiting Artist Lecture Series at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Sponsored by 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, the free public event will be 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre in the Hatheway Cultural Center on L&C’s Godfrey campus.

“Dion Dion is a highly accomplished educator and practicing artist,” L&C Art Instructor Angela Hung said. “The Art Department is pleased to welcome Dion to the college to discuss the development of her artistic ideas through material investigations.”

Dion has worked in clay, handmade paper, mixed media sculpture and now in oil paintings and mixed media. Her works are in private, corporate and museum collections.

“In my continuing Surface Series, I’m exploring the creation of interesting surfaces without focusing on content,” Dion said. “By manipulating the paint and layers, adding other media, scraping through to layers below, emphasizing textural elements and building out sections — the surfaces become intriguing, lively and invite exploration. The viewers then create a multitude of different interpretations for themselves. Some paintings are ‘cropped sections’ from other paintings that I have enlarged. Other times, I challenge myself by interpreting another surface of an artwork I previously created in handmade paper or clay. I’m curious to see how I can work through the previous image this time with paint and other added on materials. Curiosity is always the key.”

Dion has served as an adjunct art instructor with Maryville University and recently served as director of the Emerging Artists as Entrepreneurs program for the Saint Louis Art Fair. She has also served on the Board of Directors for Manchester Arts operating as the visual arts director.

Previously, Dion was executive director of Art Saint Louis for 18 years. In her work with a variety of nonprofit arts organizations for more than 35 years, she has served as president, program director and on the boards of numerous arts organizations.

As a professional arts administrator and consultant, she has served as juror, curator, director or awards judge for about 250 local, regional and national and international exhibitions, festivals, conferences and major artists’ presentations and performances.

Designated a Master Teacher of Art, she was an art educator for 15 years at the secondary level, where she designed and taught the curriculum for gifted art students and served on state teams evaluating high school art departments for state and national accreditation.

To learn more about the Visiting Artist Lecture Series at L&C, visit lc.edu/visitingartists.

