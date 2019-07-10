Loading Dock to celebrate reopening with concert

The Mississippi River has receded and The Loading Dock Bar & Grill in Grafton is kicking off its grand reopening at 8 p.m. Friday with Dr. Zhivegas live in concert.

The riverfront restaurant will be open for business at 4 p.m. Friday and open daily at 11 a.m. thereafter throughout October.

The Great River Road (Illinois 100) is open from Alton to Grafton.

The Loading Dock is known as a top St. Louis entertainment destination featuring stunning river views, outdoor dining, live music every weekend, monthly flea markets, overnight accommodations, and seasonal ice-skating.