Local celebrities to participate in Alton Expo dunking booth

The Alton Amphitheater Commission announced the 2019 Alton Expo Celebrity Dunking Booth on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Alton Expo at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater.

The cost will be $5 for three chances to dunk one of the local celebrities. All proceeds from the 2019 Alton Expo Celebrity Dunking Booth will be donated to a charity chosen by each celebrity group listed below:

2019 Alton Expo Celebrity Dunking Booth Schedule

1-2:30 p.m., Alton Boys & Girls Club benefiting the Alton Boys & Girls Club, Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Al Womack

2:30-4 p.m., Alton Fire Department benefiting BackStoppers, retiring Fire Chief Bernie Sebold, new Fire Chief Jesse Jemison

4-5:30 p.m., Alton Police Department benefiting the K-9 Program, Police Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons, Deputy Police Chief Marcos Pulido and Sgt. Emily Hejna

5:30-7 p.m., Alton Mayor’s Office benefiting the Oasis Women’s Center, Mayor Brant Walker, Public Works Director Bobby Barnhart and Human Resources Director Amanda Scoggins

7-8:30 p.m., 4th Ward Alderwoman Tammy Smith benefiting A Precious Organization, Smith, Precious Lee and Rodney Smith

“This is a fun addition to the 2019 Alton Expo that should produce many laughs.” Alton Amphitheater Commission Chairman Robert Stephan said. “We hope folks will come out to support these great local causes through this entertaining activity during the 2019 Alton Expo.”

Wednesday, Sept. 11, is Cardinals Night at the Expo with Cardinals alumni Ken Oberkfell and Bernard Gilkey appearing from 6-8 p.m. Fredbird has now been added to the lineup.

"Wednesday is already family discount night with one ticket rides and drink discounts. You can come meet a World Series Champion and now with Fredbird added to the lineup, it will be a great night for kids and families alike."

The 2019 Alton Expo will run from Sept. 11-15. Each evening will feature live music from The Wherehouse Project, Flip The Frog, Soulshine Groove, Mondin Band, The Dirty Muggs, Platinum Rock Legends, and Borderline. Food vendors include Morales Tacos, Pig On A Wing, and Sugarfire BBQ. For more information and a list of activities at the 2019 Alton Expo, visit www.libertybankamphitheater.com.

